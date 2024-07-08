Another One! United Boeing 757 Loses Wheel After Taking Off From LAX

United Airlines stock photo

Another one!

This is what DEI looks like in action.

A United Airlines Boeing 757 lost a wheel after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning.

The plane landed safely in Denver, Colorado.

“United Airlines Boeing wheel fell off after take off from LAX this morning going to Longmont, Colorado! Is this another maintenance issue?! What the heck?! husband was on flight and texted me the pilot luckily landed the plane safely,” a woman said in a post on X.

United Airlines @united @Boeing wheel fell off after take off from LAX this morning going to Longmont, Colorado! Is this another maintenance issue?! What the heck?! husband was on flight and texted me the pilot luckily landed the plane safely. @MarioNawfal @ABC7 @TMZ @FoxNews — SusanRealtor (@Susan94508337) July 8, 2024

CBS News reported:

A United Airlines plane landed safely in Denver on Monday after a wheel fell off the plane during takeoff from Los Angeles earlier in the day. Officials at Denver International Airport said United Flight 1001 — a Boeing 757-200 — landed at DIA just before 11 a.m. after a wheel on the rear landing gear fell off the plane upon takeoff at LAX. No injuries were reported among the 174 passengers or seven crewmembers. United says an investigation is now ongoing to determine what caused the wheel to fall off. The wheel has since been recovered in Los Angeles. A Reddit user who claims to have been on the plane says the flight crew did a “GREAT job,” and they only arrived at their gate about 25 minutes later than scheduled. Archived air traffic control audio shows several other pilots pointing out to air traffic controllers that the wheel came off.

Earlier this year a United Airlines Boeing 777 plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a tire during takeoff.

The United plane was taking off from San Francisco when one of the six tires detached from the aircraft and damaged several cars in the parking lot. The flight was diverted to LAX where it safely landed.

DEI hiring practices are proving to be dangerous.

In February a United Airlines Boston-bound flight made an emergency landing after the wing of the plane fell apart mid-air.

In January a large piece of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX blew out in mid-air.

Sleep well, America.