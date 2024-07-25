American Federation of Teachers Boss Randi Weingarten Begs Members Not to Protest Kamala Harris Speech

American Federation of Teachers convention boss Randi Weingarten begged attendees at the organization’s 2024 convention not to protest Kamala Harris’s appearance before the group on Thursday.

Weingarten told the crowd, “I’m asking all of us to honor the rules that they have asked us to honor…I’m asking all of us to use our moral obligation to each other to not protest inside the hall…this is the first female African-American AAPI candidate for the presidency of the United States!”

Weingarten’s remarks come after her unhinged screed on Monday, replete with shouting, fist waving, and vitriol, where screamed that President Trump is an “existential threat to democracy and freedom” days after a failed assassination attempt against him.

While Harris praised Weingarten, calling her a “force,” she stayed mum on Weingarten’s efforts to prolong damaging school closures that negatively impacted millions of students.

The Gateway Pundit reported that CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings, a father of four, shared the devastating impact her actions had on America’s children.

Jennings told Weingarten during a panel, “Speaking on behalf of millions of American parents….I had to teach them at home. My wife had to teach them at home. I am stunned at what you have said this week about your claiming to have wanted to reopen schools.”

“I think you’ll find that most parents believe you are the tip of the spear of school closures. There are numerous statements you made over the summer of ’20 scaring people to death about the possibility of opening schools. And I hear no remorse whatsoever about the generational damage that’s been done to these kids.”