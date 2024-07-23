Just Days After Assassination Attempt on President Trump, American Federation of Teachers Boss Randi Weingarten Amps Up the Vitriol, Calls Him an “Existential Threat to Democracy” (Video)

On Monday, American Federation of Teachers convention boss Randi Weingarten spoke at the organization’s 2024 convention.

Weingarten apparently did not get the memo to tone down the rhetoric after the failed assassination attempt against President Donald Trump on July 13, which injured the President, killed a rally goer, and left two others gravely wounded.

In her unhinged screed, replete with shouting, fist waving, and vitriol, her remarks made the event less a convention and more of an angry political rally.

“The November elections will determine which path we take as a nation. Progress is possible, but so is the eradication of the rights and freedoms we hold dear,” Weingarten said.

“It is seldom a dramatic event or attack that lets fascism in the door. The violence comes later after they are voted in.”

As her crazy escalated, she shouted that Trump is an “existential threat to democracy and freedom!”

Isn’t that exactly the type of language Democrats said needed to be toned down?

While bouncing up and down and with a shrill shout, she added, “That we continued the march for progress! That we laid the foundation for a better future! And that we sought to create a more perfect union! Progress is possible! Keep marching!”

Watch:

Randi Weingarten says Trump is an “existential threat to democracy”: “The November elections will determine which path we take.. it is seldom a dramatic event or attack that lets fascism in the door. The violence comes later, after they are voted in.” Unhinged lunatic. pic.twitter.com/87K6mYDhKP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 22, 2024

This is not the first unhinged theatrical production by radical leftist professional “educators.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on a July speech by Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association (NEA), who went on an unhinged rant at the NEA’s Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly (RA) in Philadelphia.

While Pringle flailed her arms, she screeched throughout the bizarre performance, where she shouted, “Our students are depending on us to win all the things,” Pringle screeched. “All the things! All the things! All the things.”

Watch:

This is the president of the nation’s largest teachers union. Insane. pic.twitter.com/jepTF9jxEr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2024

Weingarten and Pringle continue to present the most powerful argument for homeschooling.