3D Model Posits what Trump Assassination Attempt at Butler PA Rally Looked Like, Concludes Secret Service Failed Trump, Ignores Evidence of Larger Conspiracy to Kill Trump

An Instagram video posted by The Typical Liberal and DC Draino, posits a theory that explains the trajectories of the bullets fired at President Trump a week ago today.

WATCH:

EXCLUSIVA| aquí se ve fotograma 3D panorámica a fotograma como ocurrió el atentado de Trump gracias a la investigación de @I_Am_JohnCullen sheriff americano ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XzLLdprOOf — EL ÚLTIMO COLINESIO Ⓜ️ (@ultimocolinesio) July 19, 2024

The conclusion of the video is that Thomas Crooks, the alleged shooter, was the sole shooter and attempts to line up the shots to the location of where federal authorities claim Crooks’ body was found, on the roof of the American Glass Research company warehouse north of the rally field.

This contention is still in reasonable dispute. But the animation still helps understand where the shots generally came from, and helps orient the viewer as to how the buildings, victims, and President Trump, were oriented in relation to one another.

What this animation fails to take into account, and what analyses like these fail to consider, is that there wasn’t just one Secret Service failure happened on July 13th at the Butler Farm Show Air Field.

Exclusively at the Gateway Pundit, we published an interview with Lori Levi where she discussed how, having attended nearly every Trump rally, the Secret Service always used school buses, dump trucks, and semi trailers, to block the ‘line of sight’ opportunities for snipers to take shots at the President. But they did not at Butler.

Exclusively at the Gateway Pundit, we interviewed Jim Hulsing who said he was at the front of the line for the ‘expedited entry’ at the rally, and yet when he arrived at his seats there were already hundreds who had been let in through general admission.

He realized that, upon review, that security at general admission was letting everyone in without any security screening. For people who have been to many Trump rallies, this massive security lapse is unheard of.

Not to mention that the day-of schedule of Thomas Crooks is incredibly implausible: buying a ladder, buying 50 rounds of ammo, driving an hour to the rally, entering the rally with a prohibited item, ranging snipers from within the rally grounds, leaving the rally and flying a drone over the rally, leaving his vehicle with multiple IED’s in the trunk, riding a bike overloaded with backpacks ladder AR-15-style gun and various other items, parking the bike, sitting on a retaining wall long enough to get photographed by snipers inside, awkwardly walking around some more, somehow getting onto the 12-18 foot tall roof with a five foot ladder, crawling into position without being noticed by the sniper team 40 feet away, not having security stop him even though an assembled group was yelling about a sniper on the roof for 40+ minutes, and finally taking shots at the President.

To believe this was a simple “failure of the Secret Service”, you have to believe all of those fantastical claims by the FBI leaking these items to compliant mainstream media outlets.