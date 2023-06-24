‘They Move Them To Torture Them … It’s Called Diesel Therapy’: Proud Boys Forced Back Into Solitary Confinment In DC Gulag After Thanking God For Sunlight And Real Food

WASHINGTON — For nine days, the torture stopped.

After starving in solitary confinement in a freezing 6 by 8-foot windowless cell amid constant screams of frightened men for two and a half years at the Alexandria Detention Center, it seemed like a mountain moved. The four former leaders of the Proud Boys, who were found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury of staunch Democrat activists, were suddenly transferred to another jail in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania on June 13.

In Lewisburg, Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl, J6 defendants the Department of Justice alleges masterminded a terror plot to violently overthrow the government during the Capitol riot, were housed in a massive cell block amongst themselves. They were finally permitted to go outside, served real food after surviving on bags of chips and rotten trays of soy and allowed social interaction.

The temporary housing order seemed too good to be true.

On a call from the Lewisburg jail with The Gateway Pundit, Rehl described how stepping in sunlight for the first time in almost three years was an answer to their prayers. His wife and 2-year-old daughter whom he has only ever seen through a glass partition from solitary confinement were scheduled for a 3-hour “contact” visit on the weekend. When his wife was six months pregnant, an FBI SWAT team apprehended Rehl in a predawn raid.

Usually, inmates are given notice before they are transferred.

On June 23 at 3 am without warning, the call came to “pack your shit.” Guards shackled the four J6 defendants and escorted them on another bus to an unknown destination.

In May, Rehl fired his attorney, public defender Carmen Hernandez, and obtained private counsel from Norm Pattis, a renowned constitutional attorney that also represents his co-defendant Joseph Biggs.

Judge Timothy Kelly set a hearing for June 21 to address “nonwaivable conflicts” surrounding his new representation, prompting their transfer back to the swamp.

Last night, in the Proud Boys case, Judge Kelly set a hrg for Wed. 6/21 on whether it's a nonwaivable conflict for Norm Pattis to represent both defs Joe Biggs & Zach Rehl at sentencing. Kelly tweaks post-trial briefing schedule but doesn't postpone sentencings (8/30-9/1). pic.twitter.com/T3wxu0a5Ik — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) June 16, 2023

In Proud Boys conflict hearing, Judge Kelly is going into a sealed session w/ just Norm Pattis to question him about how he can represent both Joe Biggs and Zachary Rehl. DOJ has expressed concern about unwavable conflicts w/ the proposed arrangement. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 23, 2023

Now the Proud Boys are detained in the DC Gulag to “quarantine” in solitary confinement for seven to ten days in adherence with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s COVID regulations.

Tarrio did not attend the J6 rally and was not in Washington, DC during the riot. Rehl, Biggs, and Nordean walked into the Capitol building for approximately 20 minutes and committed no violent crimes as police indiscriminately fired rubber bullets, canisters of tear gas and flash grenades at protesters.

A wife of one of the former Proud Boys leaders described how the government tyranny is psychologically taxing their entire family.

Protesting is “only seditious conspiracy if you’re a Republican,” she told TGP in an exclusive interview. “They were woken up early this morning and told they were being moved. [My husband] went right to the phone to call me because he didn’t know how much time they had after he packed up. They weren’t told where exactly they were going. The marshals don’t have a tracking system, so, they can disappear for hours.

“It’s messed up too because when they go to a new prison, they can’t take any of their stuff with them. When they got there, they had to buy a tablet, toiletries, sneakers, underwear, sweatpants, t-shirts. If they were told they were only going to be there for a short amount of time, they would not have purchased everything of necessity for the long term.

“[In Lewisburg,] they were in better spirits. It was just crazy– my husband got to go outside. They were able to eat better food that wasn’t made of soy, actual adult servings, better commissary –better conditions. They were to have books again.”

The Lockerbie Bomber, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, a Libyan intelligence official who bombed a plane over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, killing 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground is currently detained in the general population of the Alexandria Detention facility, while the Proud Boys were segregated in isolation alongside serial pedophiles and murderers.

The wife asked for her name to be withheld because she desperately seeking employment to support her small children during her husband’s incarceration. Under the Biden regime, Americans associated with J6 are banned, ostracized and sometimes find themselves the target of an FBI probe or “sedition hunters,” who stalk, doxx, harass and threaten their political opposition. Joseph Bigg’s mother is fighting cancer and raising his 6-year-old daughter while he is detained. Her husband died of cancer last year and she has not visited the jail or attended his trial because she can’t risk losing her job.

“To visit, the jail performs a background check and may contact the visitor’s employers,” the wife of the defendant said.

Like nearly every federal magistrate presiding over J6 cases, Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, subjected the five defendants to unconstitutional pre-trial detention, a standard that was never employed in thousands of other bail reform decisions prior to the Capitol riot.

“Judge Kelly’s wife directly works for the mayor of DC,” the defendant’s wife admonished. “These guys are fathers. They have young children and the judge said their children don’t matter when he denied all of them bail.

“Jails across the country don’t want to detain J6ers because there’s a high possibility other inmates in the general population would start problems with them for political reasons.”

If not for donations from patriots like The Gateway Pundit’s readers, most of the J6 defendants would not be able to afford private legal counsel which can cost upwards of $20,000 a month, bankrupting their families. A defense attorney representing the Proud Boys told TGP he became “financially crippled” while basically representing his client for free.

Meanwhile, judges in tandem with the government’s recommendations are retaliating against J6ers for fundraising and exposing governement malfeasance in interviews with the media by issuing hefty fines and adding years to their sentences.

“That scares me,” the defendant’s wife exclaimed. “It’s not fair. Plenty of people fundraise while they are being charged or in trial, post-trial and they don’t get retaliated on. Why is it just this one group of people? Why do they have to suffer for the fundraising? Most of these people don’t have money for attorneys.”

The Alexandria Detention Center only released the five Proud Boys leaders from solitary confinement after their families and patriots across the country relentlessly bombarded the jail’s administrators, Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin’s office, state senators and members of Congress with emails, phone calls and letters demanding their release to general population.

The four inmates were informed by guards that continuing to detain them in the Virginia jail has become a liability.

“The American people put pressure on the [Alexandria] jail and made them finally give in and do the right thing,” Rehl explained. “The jail was getting persistent phone calls and emails from people. They were getting tired of dealing with it. They don’t have to deal with backlash over any other prisoners. But they dealt with it with us and they said it was more of a headache for them than anything.

“The success story of us moving shows the work the American people do does work sometimes. This is just a break, though. We are going to go back to DC. They are going to put us back in that tiny cell. But all the work people are doing is doing something. It’s doing something.

“If people urge Congress to release all the J6 footage and ask them to investigate internal communications that day to see who gave orders to push the crowd back — that’s important — it could make a big difference.”

Studies show solitary confinement increases the risk of premature death, even after release, induces hallucination and causes irreparable harm including permanent changes to people’s brains and personalities.

“The effects of solitary confinement on mental health can be lethal. Even though people in solitary confinement comprise only 6% to 8% of the total prison population, they account for approximately half of those who die by suicide,” reports Prison Policy Initiative, a non-partisan organization that produces research exposing the detriments of mass criminalization. “The part of the brain that plays a major role in memory has been shown to physically shrink after long periods without human interaction.

“Black and Hispanic people,” demographics deemed “super-predators” by Joe Biden and the Clinton administration, “are already overrepresented in correctional facilities and are further overrepresented in solitary confinement.”

Conservative activist Suzzane Monk founded the Patriot Action Pac to raise money for commissary expenses for the hundreds of incarcerated J6 political prisoners across the county. Monk is corresponding with jail administrators daily to help the Proud Boys get out of the hole, restore visitation at the Alexandria Detention Center and lobbying political leaders to spearhead prison reform.

“Two months of no visitation is utterly unacceptable,” Monk told TGP in an exclusive interview. “We have been in constant contact with the VA Department of Corrections, the sheriff’s office there as well as with administrators at the facility itself to try to get some rectification — he agreed this is egregious. He said, ‘They just can’t keep ignoring the problem. They have to get it fixed.’ We are now going to call the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails to investigate the Alexandria jail over the ongoing deprival of visitation privileges.

“Now that we are aware of the conditions of that jail and how they are torturing the inmates, we are not going to stop until there’s reform whether or not our friends are there. They are tormenting and torturing people.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is employing “diesel therapy,” intentional mental torture, “to break these guys,” Monk warned.

“They move them to torture them. It’s called diesel therapy. The Bureau of Prison has been doing this to inmates for decades, if they want to torture you, they just keep moving you around and then you end up on a bus, chained to a bench that you can’t use the bathroom in — all kinds of things can happen to you on that bus that never get reported.”

“Every time they move, all of their commissary funds get eaten by the facility. So they need to reset up all the commissary funds. Families get robbed by the correctional department.”

Diesel Therapy, also known as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System, is managed by the U.S. Marshals Service and is frequently used as a Machiavellian form of indoctrination employed when the BOP wants to make an example of an inmate.

Each time an inmate is moved to another jail, they are forced to undergo an invasive search: stripped naked, ordered to open their mouth, lift their tongue, raise their arms, stick out their hands, wiggle their fingers, lift their genitals, turn around, bend over at the waist, spread their buttocks, expose their anus and cough, show the bottoms of their feet. It’s usually midnight before they reached a bed at each stop. If travel to the next jail resumes in the morning, they are strip searched all over again and shackled and cuffed.

The goal is to break your spirit, and without mental and spiritual strength, is effective, political prisoner and former Proud Boy Barry Ramey explained.

“I’m at 14 months incarcerated. I’ve been to ten different facilities from Fort Lauderdale to Miami, from Miami to Tallahassee, from Tallahassee to Atlanta, from Atlanta to Oklahoma, from Oklahoma to Northern neck Virginia, from Virginia to Lewisburg, from Lewisburg to Alexandria, from Alexandria back to Lewisburg. Now I’m in DC,” Ramey told TGP in an exclusive interview. “Other than them expediting me to the DC area to stay on trial, I can’t really give you a reason why I am sent off to different facilities. And it’s a complete and total waste of American taxpayer dollars.

“I’m sure they’ll have their semi-truthful, semi-bullshit reason for it, but they could have just sent me to DC. You lose everything — you lose your discovery, they won’t let you take it with you. I have deteriorating disks in my vertebrate and sitting on those buses for hours on end in shackles is very painful. I need surgery.”

Quarantine in the DC jail is hell, but relief from purgatory in the Northern Neck Regional jail, where Ramey was stabbed in the face for watching Tucker Carlson.

“The showers are pretty disgusting in quarantine,” he said. “They let you out for one hour a day, you have just enough time to take a shower and walk around a little room.”

###