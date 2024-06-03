The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hear testimony this morning in the Rayburn House Office Building from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and face of COVID-era lockdowns and phony medical guidance.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Fauci admitted in an interview with the Subcommittee earlier this year, that some of the most stringent COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing and child masking, were not rooted in concrete scientific evidence.

Then, last month, the NIH finally admitted to funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic. This directly contradicts previous statements made under oath by Fauci that "The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported this morning, Fauci was busted hiding emails revealing that the virus was likely man-made in early 2020 and paying off a doctor with NIAID funds.

Today's hearing should be interesting...

Via the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability:

HEARING REMINDER: Dr. Anthony Fauci to Testify Tomorrow WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will hold a hearing titled “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci” tomorrow, Monday, June 3, 2024. This hearing is the first time Dr. Fauci will testify publicly since retiring from public service. Earlier this year, Dr. Fauci appeared in front of the Select Subcommittee for a closed-door, two-day, 14-hour transcribed interview. Read the transcript from Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview here and here. WHAT: Hearing titled “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci”

DATE: Monday, June 3, 2024

TIME: 10:00AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS: Anthony Fauci, M.D.

Former Director

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: