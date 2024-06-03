FAUCI HECKLED ENTERING US CAPITOL! – “Are You Sad You’re in the Number 3 Spot in Murdering People Behind Stalin and Hitler? …How Many People Do You Think You Murdered?” (Video)

Dr. Tony Fauci, arguably one of the greatest monsters and killers in global history, will testify on Monday before the House Oversight Committee.

On Monday Dr. Fauci was met at the door entering the US Capitol by conservative journalist, lawyer, and activist Ivan Raiklin who peppered him with questions on his disgusting record of lies as he walked by.

Ivan Raiklin: Hey, Tony, are you sad that you’re in the number three spot as it applies to murdering people throughout the entire world after Stalin and Hitler? Sir, how many people do you think you murdered based on your policies, along with Mike Pence at the White House Coronavirus Task Group? How much did Mike Pence know about your involvement in taking not only millions of dollars according to the documentation, but also you subsequently funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology that ended up destroying America’s economy, as well as destroying millions of people, whether it was through the Myocarditis-making jabs, the DNA mutilation injections that were never approved by the FDA. There was a bait-and-switch. It was legally distinct, meaning you were forcing the injections of the emergency use authorized products into our military service members that destroyed our readiness.

Via Midnight Rider.



