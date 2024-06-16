WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows to Do Everything She Can to Lock Fauci Up for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the crowd at Turning Point USA’s People Convention that she would be doing everything in her power to imprison Dr. Anthony Fauci for “crimes against humanity.”

The crowd chanted, “Lock him up,” and Greene responded by saying, “If I have anything to do with it, we will lock him up.”

“I was in Washington, D.C., and I’ll never forget when the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the House, brought in nearly 30,000 National Guardsmen and turned our Capitol complex into a military base,” Greene told the audience at the conservative conference.

“And you weren’t allowed in there.”

Greene: Dr. Anthony Fauci should be tried for crimes against humanity Crowd: *chants lock him up* Greene: I can assure you, if I have anything to do with it, we will lock him up. pic.twitter.com/I9LpYgxX0h — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2024

Greene lamented that Americans rights were trampled over a virus “that they made in a lab in Wuhan, China.”

The congresswoman continued, “The American people weren’t allowed in there. And then they proceeded to shut down the country over Covid. They masked schoolchildren. They shut down schools. They closed beaches. They silenced your speech. They kicked you out social media. They attacked the very core of our freedoms, all for a virus that they made in a lab in Wuhan, China.”

“And yes, Doctor Anthony Fauci should be tried for crimes against humanity,” Greene stated as the crowd chanted for him to be imprisoned. “Well, I can assure you, if I have anything to do with it, we will lock him up! He belongs in prison!”