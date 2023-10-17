The Kevin Spacey Comeback: London Movie Theater Cancels Premiere of Film Featuring Him – In Oxford, Embattled Actor Performs His First Monologue Since Acquittal

Can Kevin Spacey be uncanceled?

Ever since he was acquitted of sexual assault, two time Academy Award winner actor Kevin Spacey has been engaged in an uphill battle to regain his standing in the movie business in particular and in the American and British cultural scene in general.

‘Control’, Kevin Spacey’s first film to be released since his acquittal, was dealt with a setback after a London cinema dropped its offer to host its World Premiere due to the actor’s involvement in the micro-budget Welsh thriller.

The Prince Charles Cinema is a big supporter of independent film, located in Leicester Square, in East London.

Spacey does not even appear on screen, having recorded his voice that is heard in phone calls with Welsh actress and producer Lauren Metcalfe.

Variety reported:

“Greg Lynn, who runs the independent cinema, wrote an email to ‘Control’ star and producer Metcalfe, which reads, ‘We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have cancelled your hire with us’.

“’Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case’, Lynn continued. ‘My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere’.”

The world premiere was ‘rearranged at the Genesis Cinema less than 24 hours’ according to producers.

“Spacey’s attorney Chase Scolnick responded to Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to cancel the ‘Control’ premiere, telling Variety: ‘Mr. Spacey has proven his innocence in every courtroom in which he has appeared. Every juror who has considered the evidence against him has unanimously rejected the false allegations. The Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to censor Kevin’s exciting new project is beyond disappointing. It rejects the legal process of two countries, ignores the overwhelming evidence of Kevin’s innocence, and disregards the sacrifice of dozens of impartial jurors who found Kevin 100% innocent’.”

Entertainment Weekly reported:

“Metcalfe told The Telegraph that the notice came ‘out of the blue’, stating, ‘It was very shocking given that Kevin has been cleared. He has been proven to be innocent and who are they to say otherwise? Kevin Spacey has done nothing wrong’.

[…] Spacey’s involvement in Control would be easy to miss, as the actor doesn’t actually appear on camera. Instead, he recorded a small voice performance, acting opposite Metcalfe via voiceover in scenes in which she talks on the phone.”

In the July trial, the House of Cards star was found ‘not guilty’ on all nine charges – including multiple counts of sexual assault.

“Since a multitude of accusations against the actor surfaced in 2017, Spacey has only appeared in two films, both from 2022: the docudrama Once Upon a Time in Croatia and the drama The Man Who Drew God, the latter of which saw his performance dubbed into Italian by Roberto Pedicini.”

But it hasn’t been all bad news for Spacey’s effort to restart his career. He also made his first stage appearance since the end of his trial.

The New York Post reported:

“The two-time Oscar-winning actor, 64, took to the stage for the first time since being acquitted of sexual assault charges in London in July.

The ‘House of Cards’ alum performed a monologue at the Sheldonian Theatre, an architectural jewel inside the heart of the University of Oxford, from the play ‘Timon of Athens’ written by William Shakespeare in the early 1600s.

[…] Spacey, who recently saw his reputation take a hit after he was accused of committing sex offenses against four men between 2004 and 2013, may have felt a strange connection to the material about a man deserted by the masses in his time of need.”

Spacey is no novice at the University of Oxford, where he was once a ‘Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre’ at St. Catherine’s College.

“Spacey still faces 12 sex offense charges in the UK relating to alleged events between 2001 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Earlier this month, he was rushed to a hospital in Uzbekistan after experiencing numbness in his arm and fearing a heart attack.”

The effort to get uncanceled in ongoing. Will it be successful?

Mary McNamara, wrote earlier on the L.A. Times:

“But if his past performances manage to rise from the shadows of scandal, it’s difficult to imagine him reviving his career, at least in the U.S., any time soon. His fall was epic and, frankly, exhausting; it would take a solid group of A-list supporters to bring him back into the fold. Thus far, they have not shown themselves.”

