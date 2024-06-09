WATCH: “It’s BULLSH*T What He Signed” – President Trump SLAMS Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Illegal Immigration to Open Las Vegas Rally – Crowd Chants “BULLSH*T!” (VIDEO)

President Trump opened his rally in Las Vegas today with FIRE, slamming Joe Biden’s new open border executive order and roasting Biden for his incompetence.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden announced an executive order introducing new asylum ‘restrictions’ that will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.
Trump slammed the executive order, saying, “It’s weak, it’s ineffective, it’s bullsh*t what he signed!” The crowd reacted by chanting “bullsh*t, bullsh*t, bullsh*t!”
Trump: We’re going to end the week and failed regime of Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, and we’re gonna Make America Great Again. For three and a half years, the people of Nevada have had a front row seat to Joe Biden’s evil and criminal obliteration of our southern border. It was criminal what he’s done. Did you see the other day, he came out with little plan? Let’s make it a little bit tougher because he’s getting killed in the polls. We’re leading here by like 12 points, you know that. All we have to do is stop the steal, and we have it made, Just stop this steal. We can’t let that happen again. Last week, Crooked Joe signed an executive order that is pro-invasion, pro-child trafficking, pro-woman trafficking, pro-human trafficking, and pro-drug dealers. It’s a pro-drug dealer bill. It’s weak, it’s ineffective, it’s bullsh*t what he signed!
Crowd: bullsh*t, bullsh*t, bullsh*t!
More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.
Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.
Now he’s acting like the savior with his new ‘asylum restrictions’ – only asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to thousands of illegal aliens every single day released into the US.
Biden Looks Lost After Announcing His New Border Executive Order Which Still Gives Asylum to Thousands of Illegals Every Day (VIDEO)
Trump also slammed Biden's mental fitness and called on him to take a cognitive test as well as a drug test before the debates.
Trump has repeatedly called for Biden to be drug tested before each debate, claiming that he was “high” during the State of the Union. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Biden campaign has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance and has not agreed to take a drug test.
Trump: Millions of people will continue pouring in and they're coming right through the border like they've never come through before. What he signed means nothing. In fact, it makes it easier. In my opinion, it opens the border still further. We have people coming into our country. We're gonna end up making and I say it all the time: November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country. If Joe Biden truly wanted to sign an executive order to stop the invasion right now, all he needs to do is say “I hereby immediately reinstate every single border policy of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump.” You know, he doesn't need anything. He could have done this; he's a little late by the way. Number one, he's late. Number two, it's meaningless what he signs. It’s just a PR ploy as usual. It's disinformation, misinformation, talk. They talk, talk, talk as our country goes down the tubes. Less than four years ago, I handed Crooked Joe the strongest, most secure border in the history of our country. We never had a border like that. We built 571 miles of border wall. It was unbelievable. We ended all catch and release. We had the Remain in Mexico, Safe Third Country, and then we had also Title 42.
Under the Trump Administration, if you crossed our border illegally, we caught you and sent you back from where you came. It was very simple. We had the greatest— think of it, all he had to do is leave my people in place, leave everybody in place, and he wouldn't be going through this right now. I think it's one of his many big problems. I think the Afghan situation was the most embarrassing day in the history of our country, actually. He has a lot of bad days. I could name them but we don't have enough time. We only have a few hours.
Under Biden, the invasion is just a disaster what's happened. It's never happened like this. In less than four years, Crooked Joe has imported more illegal aliens into our country than at any other time in the history of our country, times maybe 50. There's never been anything like this happening to our country. They're changing the fabric of our country. They're destroying our country. They're doing things that are unthinkable. This open border; so many bad things, but this open border situation where you're allowing millions and millions of people to flood our country, we can handle it. No country could handle it. It's not sustainable. The entire world is emptying their prisons and jails, insane asylums, and mental institutions. They're emptying them out into your state, but they're emptying out into all 50 states. They're coming in and they're— There's no such thing as a border state anymore. That border is so meaningless. They just walk right through. They go right through the so-called border states and they end up in Iowa, they end up in Idaho.
Remember when Joe said it's great to be in Idaho and he was in Iowa? He always does that. If I ever did that, it would be over. They'd say that's the end of his political career. He's cognitively impaired. No, you know, I had a second test. I aced it. I aced both of them, not easy to ace. Biden should have a cognitive test number one. They say it's unconstitutional. That's a good excuse. He should have a cognitive test, and before the debate in two weeks, he should take a drug test because I'm willing to take one.