WATCH: “It’s BULLSH*T What He Signed” – President Trump SLAMS Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Illegal Immigration to Open Las Vegas Rally – Crowd Chants “BULLSH*T!” (VIDEO)

President Trump opened his rally in Las Vegas today with FIRE, slamming Joe Biden’s new open border executive order and roasting Biden for his incompetence.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden announced an executive order introducing new asylum ‘restrictions’ that will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.

Trump slammed the executive order, saying, “It’s weak, it’s ineffective, it’s bullsh*t what he signed!” The crowd reacted by chanting “bullsh*t, bullsh*t, bullsh*t!”

Trump: We’re going to end the week and failed regime of Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, and we’re gonna Make America Great Again. For three and a half years, the people of Nevada have had a front row seat to Joe Biden’s evil and criminal obliteration of our southern border. It was criminal what he’s done. Did you see the other day, he came out with little plan? Let’s make it a little bit tougher because he’s getting killed in the polls. We’re leading here by like 12 points, you know that. All we have to do is stop the steal, and we have it made, Just stop this steal. We can’t let that happen again. Last week, Crooked Joe signed an executive order that is pro-invasion, pro-child trafficking, pro-woman trafficking, pro-human trafficking, and pro-drug dealers. It’s a pro-drug dealer bill. It’s weak, it’s ineffective, it’s bullsh*t what he signed! Crowd: bullsh*t, bullsh*t, bullsh*t!

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Now he’s acting like the savior with his new ‘asylum restrictions’ – only asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to thousands of illegal aliens every single day released into the US.

Trump also slammed Biden's mental fitness and called on him to take a cognitive test as well as a drug test before the debates.

Trump has repeatedly called for Biden to be drug tested before each debate, claiming that he was “high” during the State of the Union. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Biden campaign has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance and has not agreed to take a drug test.

