WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at Rally in Las Vegas at 3 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks this afternoon at his rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 12 pm PT, and thousands of supporters turned out nearly six hours early to see him speak. A long line was already wrapped around the park before 7 am.

Via @3sidedstory on X:

MORE:

6:30am line check at President Trump’s Las Vegas rally…

IT’S YUGE! pic.twitter.com/FLpBv31lar — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 9, 2024

This is President Trump’s first campaign-hosted rally since he was found guilty in the New York show trial.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial last Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! The sentencing was set for July 11.

“I’m a political prisoner!” Trump said after the verdict in his rigged trial with far-left jurors, a far-left conflicted Judge, and politically motivated prosecutors was announced.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something is. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

However, this isn’t slowing President Trump down. In just hours following the verdict, Trump raised MORE THAN $34 MILLION for his campaign.

It was later revealed that Trump raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours after he was found guilty.

And on Friday, while speaking at a Turning Point Action rally in Arizona, Trump told the crowd that he had raised “almost $400 Million” in the week after the verdict in his “rigged trial.”

Watch the Las Vegas rally live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: