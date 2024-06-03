WATCH: Fauci Trashes Conservative Media, Says the Unvaccinated Were Responsible for 200,000 to 300,000 Additional Covid Deaths

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on Monday testified before a House Select Subcommittee on the Covid origins, lockdowns and phony medical guidance.

Dr. Fauci was the face of the Covid lockdowns, unnecessary masking, social distancing, and lies about the ‘Wuhan lab leak’ theory.

During his testimony on Monday, citing faulty analysis by elitist media doctor and Covid vaccine promotor Dr. Peter Hotez, Fauci said the unvaccinated are responsible for an additional 200,000 – 300,000 COVID deaths.

There is zero evidence to back up Fauci’s claims whatsoever.

Fauci also trashed conservative media podcasters who cautioned against the experimental Covid vaccine and claimed they “harmed people.”

Fauci flip-flopped and lied for over a year to the American public about the seriousness of the China Virus and his background funding the Chinese virology lab and the origins of the virus.

Dr. Fauci also lied to the American public about the success of the safe drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating the virus.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans died when HCQ was available but banned by Fauci and the CDC from COVID patients.

Fauci also flip-flopped on mask-wearing several times throughout the pandemic.

On March, 8 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci advised healthy Americans against wearing face masks.

In April 2020 — The CDC said Americans should be wearing face masks for the COVID.

In May 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci and the New England Journal of Medicine have admitted that masks are little more than symbols. Virtue signaling.

On January 25, 2021 — Dr. Fauci told healthy Americans to wear two masks instead of one.

And then one week later…

On January 31, 2021 —Dr. Fauci backtracked on that insane idea of wearing multiple masks.

Fauci previously laughed as he admitted to flip-flopping: “Yeah, what I can say, it’s a good thing. I have flip-flopped and the reason is because science and the evolution of this outbreak changes.”