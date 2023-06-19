FLASHBACK: As TGP Previously Reported, Dr. Peter Hotez Received Millions of Dollars from Dr. Tony Fauci in Same Grant that Funded Chinese Communist Regime Scientists

Dr. Peter Hotez is making headlines this week for refusing to debate author and attorney Robert Kennedy, Jr. on the effectiveness of the COVID19 vaccines.

Rather than accept the challenge Hotez has lashed out at Robert Kennedy Jr. and Joe Rogan who has invited RFK Jr. on his show several times.

Hotez is running from accountability.

On Sunday night Hotez actually said, “Science is not something that is typically debated.”

The Gateway Pundit first reported on Dr. Hotez in late December 2021.  In our report by Dr. Lawrence Sellin, we noted that Dr. Hotez was the recipient of a grant from Dr. Fauci for $1 million a year.  But Dr. Hotez wasn’t alone.

One of the two other Principal Investigators on the project is Shibo Jiang, who lists two affiliations related to grant R01AI098775:

  • Laboratory of Viral Immunology, Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, New York Blood Center, New York, NY, USA
  • Key Laboratory of Medical Molecular Virology of Ministries of Education and Health, Shanghai Medical College and Institute of Medical Microbiology, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

Shibo Jiang’s connections with China’s People’s Liberation Army have been exhaustively detailed in Gateway Pundit articles, herehere and here.

We also noted:

With Shibo Jiang as the conduit, Fauci’s R01AI098775 grant funneled U.S. taxpayer money to support the research of multiple Chinese scientists with connections to the People’s Liberation Army.

Two of the publications arising from grant number R01AI098775 are worth noting, both dealing with coronaviruses and, strangely, in neither of which the Project Leader Peter Hotez participated.

That is, both studies were entirely designed and conducted by Chinese scientists.

SELLIN EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Fauci Directly Funds Research by Chinese Military Scientists

Dr. Hotez isn’t just a charlatan, he’s also the recipient of millions from Dr. Fauci that was shared with the PLA. Maybe that should be debated?

