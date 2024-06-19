Victor Reacts: All They Can Do is LIE – BUSTED (VIDEO)

All the left can do is lie. Every other day Joe Biden wanders off like a confused lost dog and makes headlines, meanwhile Trump is a work horse.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on unedited videos showcasing Joe Biden’s worsening dementia, including multiple notable ones in just the last few days.

The media and the Biden regime have responded by proclaiming such footage as “fake videos” doctored by conservative outlets. In the words of George Orwell, they are asking you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.

Now, some are also trying to suggest that President Trump, not Biden, is actually the one with mental problems. Brian Tyler Cohen, an MSNBC “News” contributor and podcast host of an ironically named show called “No Lie,” decided to gaslight America by sharing a photo yesterday that he claims shows Trump being escorted off the stage.

The incident supposedly occurred during a Trump rally in Hialeah, Florida, in November 2023.