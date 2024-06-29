Victims, Families of Oct. 7 Hamas Terrorist Attacks Sue UNRWA for $1 Billion

The Gateway Pundit reported that Joe Biden reversed a Trump policy by sending $1 billion to UNRWA since he entered office.

UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Details around the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 continue to emerge, including reports that at least 12 UNRWA staffers took part in the mass slaughter of innocent Jews.

Of the 12 UNRWA workers accused of participating in the October 7 massacre, seven were reportedly teachers, two were educational consultants and others were humanitarian aid warehouse managers.

Now, more than 100 victims of October 7 and their families are suing UNRWA for $1 billion.

The 167-page lawsuit, filed in New York, accuses UNRWA of aiding and abetting the terror group’s assault.

The suit names the defendants as UNRWA and seven of its past and current leaders, including current Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

The Times of Israel reports:

It said UNRWA, which coordinates nearly all aid to Gaza, let Hamas use its facilities for weapons storage, allowed tunnels and command centers to be built under its sites, and funneled cash into the terror group’s coffers by insisting on paying employees in US dollars. “Hamas did not carry out these atrocities without assistance,” the lawsuit said. “Defendants were warned repeatedly that their policies were directly providing assistance to Hamas,” it asserted. “In the face of those warnings, Defendants continued those very policies.”

Several hostages released by Hamas have already testified they were held in the homes of so-called “United Nations” workers, who are often affiliated with Hamas.

One of the hostages, recently released from Gaza, revealed that he was held for nearly 50 days in an attic by a teacher from UNRWA, Channel 13 journalist Almog Boker reported.

The hostage said the teacher who held him captive was a father of 10 children who barely provided food or medical attention and locked the hostage away.

The Palestinians are the only refugee group in the world with their own UN agency.

UNRWA has 30,000 employees, 99% of whom are Palestinians.

Enia Krivine, Senior Director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ (FDD) Israel Program, told The New York Post that the Hamas terrorists that kidnapped 240 and butchered 1200 Israelis Oct. 7 “are a generation of Gazans who have been raised in UNRWA camps.”

“UNRWA was established to perpetuate the refugee problem.”

“The whole purpose of refugee programs is to reduce refugees and to repatriate refugees and to give them a life and a nation,” she added. “UNRWA does the inverse. UNRWA also teaches anti-semitic, anti-Israel content in their schools. It’s really a scandal that the US and the Europeans have funded these curricula through generations of Palestinians.

“UNRWA has been used as staging grounds for attacks. They’ve discovered terror tunnels under UNRWA buildings, registered Hamas members have been employed by UNRWA — it is rotten to the core.”