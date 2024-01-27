Joe Biden Hates Jews: Biden Regime Reversed Trump Policy and Sent Nearly $1 Billion to UNRWA in Gaza Since 2021 – Whose Members Participated in Mass Slaughter of Jews on Oct. 7 (VIDEO)

Joe Biden reversed Trump policy and gave nearly $1 billion to UNRWA in Gaza – whose members were involved in Oct. 7 slaughter of 1,300 Jews in southern Israel.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.

Joe Biden reversed Trump policy and sent over $1 billion to UNRWA since he entered office. UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

President Trump announced in 2018 that the United States would no longer be funding UNRWA until the Palestinians until they made a deal for peace with Israel. The left-wing Brookings Institute said this would bring war. It brought peace instead. Trump then went around the Palestinians and forged the historic Abraham Accords with Israel and several Muslim nations in the Middle East.

When Joe Biden came into office he changed everything and today the Middle East is again at war and Israel has suffered the worst attack on Jews since World War II. Nice work, Joe!

This week we learned that at least 12 UNRWA staffers took part in the mass slaughter of innocent Jews on October 7 in southern Israel.

Joe Biden, like his mentor Barack Obama, has blown up the progress in the Middle East and brought war and suffering to the region. It only took him three years to create this chaos.

