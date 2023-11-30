Israeli Hostage Held for 50 Days in Attic by “United Nations” Teacher – As Joe Biden Continues to Fund UNRWA Terrorists

Several hostages released by Hamas have testified they were held in the homes of so-called “United Nations” workers, who are often affiliated with Hamas. Joe Biden gave the terror group $730 million via UNRWA grants.



One of the hostages, recently released from Gaza, revealed on Wednesday that he was held for nearly 50 days in an attic by a teacher from the “United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees” UNRWA, Channel 13 journalist Almog Boker reported.

The hostage said the teacher who held him captive was a father of 10 children who barely provided food or medical attention, and locked the hostage away.

“Uninvolved,” they say, right? Well, read this story carefully. One of the abductees, held for nearly 50 days in an attic, reveals he was held by a UNRA teacher – a father of ten children. This teacher locked the victim away, barely provided food, and neglected medical needs,” journalist Almog Boker wrote on Twitter/X.

“Uninvolved,” they say, right? Well, read this story carefully. One of the abductees, held for nearly 50 days in an attic, reveals he was held by a UNRA teacher – a father of ten children. This teacher locked the victim away, barely provided food, and neglected medical needs. But… — almog boker (@bokeralmog) November 29, 2023

“But wait, there’s more! Another abductee was held captive by a Gazan doctor who, simultaneously, cared for children. These are not isolated incidents; these civilians are terrorists. Present at the Saturday massacre, they’re now revealed as integral to holding hundreds captive, including women and children,” he added.

Beginning of the month, an UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank posted a video to its official Facebook page in which a young student called for the victory of Hamas’s “jihad warriors” in Gaza.

What are Palestinian children taught at @UNRWA schools in Jerusalem? Your tax dollars are funding it, so let’s have a look. pic.twitter.com/WMhY3EGX5V — Corrected Media (@correctedmedia) December 14, 2022

The “Palestinians” are the only refugee group in the world with their own UN agency, UNRWA, with 30.000 employees, 99% of whom are “Palestinians”. All UNRWA employees in the Gaza strip serve at the beck and call of Hamas, who station rockets in UNRWA schools and plunder UNRWA warehouses. UNRWA schools extol “martyrs” like Dalal Mughrabi and terrorists like Laila Khaled and teach children to want to grow up to kill Jews.

UNRWA is essentially Hamas’ aid agency.

Peacemaker President Donald Trump stopped US funding for UNRWA in 2018.

The Biden Regime has funneled more than $730 million to UNRWA since 2021, the New York Post reported.

The Hamas terrorists that kidnapped 240 and butchered 1200 Israelis Oct. 7 “are a generation of Gazans who have been raised in UNRWA camps,” Enia Krivine, Senior Director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ (FDD) Israel Program, told The New York Post. “UNRWA was established to perpetuate the refugee problem.”

“The whole purpose of refugee programs is to reduce refugees and to repatriate refugees and to give them a life and a nation,” she added. “UNRWA does the inverse. UNRWA also teaches anti-semitic, anti-Israel content in their schools. It’s really a scandal that the US and the Europeans have funded these curricula through generations of Palestinians.

“UNRWA has been used as staging grounds for attacks. They’ve discovered terror tunnels under UNRWA buildings, registered Hamas members have been employed by UNRWA — it is rotten to the core.”