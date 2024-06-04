UKRAINE DARKNESS: Massive Russian Strikes to the Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure Lead to Power Shutdowns in Most of the Country

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has been systematically destroying the Ukrainian energy

In early May, Russian air strikes and missiles disrupted the thermal power plants in Ukraine to such a degree that it took the country to the brink in terms of power generation.

And now, roughly a month later, another large-scale, deadly wave of attacks is targeting the remainder of the energy infrastructure, notably attacking hydroelectric facilities.

This has led to Ukraine imposing emergency power shutdowns in all but three regions of the country.

Power grid operator Ukrenergo says the shutdowns are affecting both industrial and household consumers.

Associated Press reported:

“Sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid in recent weeks have forced the government to institute nationwide rolling blackouts. Without adequate air defenses to counter assaults and allow for repairs, though, the shortages could still worsen as need spikes in late summer and the bitter-cold winter. Among the most significant recent strikes were an April barrage that damaged Kiev’s largest thermal power plant and a massive attack on May 8 that targeted power generation and transmission facilities in several regions.”

Meanwhile, Russian Federation troops keep advancing, both in the northern Kharkov region and in the Eastern Donetsk Oblast.

“Russia claimed Sunday that it had taken control of the village of Umanske in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Russia’s coordinated new offensive has centered on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkov region, but seems to include testing Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk farther south, while also launching incursions in the northern Sumy and Chernihiv regions.”

Energy facilities were attacked in Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovograd, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Because of the heavy attacks on the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Station and many other Ukrainian energy facilities, Yasno energy company alerted that the emergency power outages have begun in Kiev, where the energy consumption limits were breached.

