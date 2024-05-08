Russian Missiles and Drones Pound Ukraine’s Power Plants in Heaviest Strike in Weeks – More Than Half of Kiev’s Energy Infrastructure Has Been Destroyed

On the ground, Russian Federation forces keep advancing – just this week, they took control of the settlements of Soloviove and Kislovka in Donetsk region and Kotliarivka and Novokalinovo further north in the Kharkov region.

In the meantime, Ukraine keeps getting pounded by artillery and airstrikes, with the attacks lately focusing on power plants.

Overnight, Russia launched no less than 55 missiles and 21 Geranium (Shahed) drones, the Ukrainian air force said.

Associated Press reported:

“Russian forces unleashed a nighttime barrage of more than 50 cruise missiles and explosive drones at Ukraine’s power grid Wednesday, targeting a wide area in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called a ‘massive’ attack on the day the country celebrates the defeat of Nazism in World War II.”

The bombardment struck seven Ukrainian regions, including the Kyiv area, damaging the rail network.

“Russia has repeatedly pounded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the war that is stretching into its third year and has claimed thousands of lives. By taking out the power, the Kremlin’s forces aim to rob Ukrainian manufacturing of its energy supply, especially military plants, and crush public morale.”

Watch: Missile Strike against Slawyansk Thermal Power Plant

Video of the Missile Strike against Slawyansk Thermal Power Plant: Up to 5 Missiles Detonated, No Ukrainian AD Counter Fire TPP was completely destroyed. Resulting in Blackouts in Slawyansk Kramatorsk Slawyansk used to have two power plants, but one in was destroyed by AFU. pic.twitter.com/rU830CsFDf — Призрак Омска ☦️ ☭ (@OmskRedArmy) May 5, 2024

Russian attacks have so far damaged nearly half of Ukraine’s power infrastructure since the start of the war. The mass strikes also drain Ukrainian air defenses of ammunition.

“Russia pummeled Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the ‘blackout winter’ of 2022-23. In March, it launched a new wave of attacks, one of which completely destroyed the Trypilska power plant near Kyiv, one of the country’s biggest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has framed the attacks as retaliation for Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries. On Wednesday, a Ukrainian attack hit an oil terminal, injuring five workers and starting a fire, Russia-appointed authorities in the partially occupied Luhansk region said.”

Russian strikes have become less frequent in recent weeks, as Moscow is stockpiling resources for a major battlefield offensive that is expected to come within weeks.

“National electrical grid operator Ukrenergo said facilities were hit in the Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.”

