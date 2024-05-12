And so it begins: the ‘Storm from the North’. The long-awaited new front in northern Kharkov Oblast.

Group of the Russian Armed Forces ‘North’, that has been talked about for a long time, is now a reality, has advanced crossing into Ukraine and, on the first day Russian forces have already seized Zelene, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Strilecha, Krasne, Pylna, and Borysivka.

I will try to relay a sense of what’s happening with the invaluable help of the coverage of Telegram channels, notably Sputnik, Slavyangrad, Intel Slava Z and Bellum Acta.

Russian Federation forces have penetrated the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from 3 to 5 km in Kharkov region, with a control zone in the border area to 110 square kilometers.

This will have a ripple effect in all the 600-mile-long frontline. As soon as Ukrainian top General Syrsky begins to transfer units to the northern regions of Kharkov and Sumy, the front in Donetsk will fold, and Chasov Yar, Kurakhovo and Krasnoarmeysk are expected to instantly collapse.

Watch: ‘North’ group is targeting enemy equipment in the border area.

Ukrainian Armed Forces in fact have withdrawn some of the units of the 42nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade from the front near Chasov Yar and are hastily transferring troops north.

The sites of attacks on the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually increasing in number and in depth. If the pace of strikes continues, most of the fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon cease to exist.

Watch: In the area of ​​Stary Saltov, Russian military group ‘North’ destroys a dam across the Seversky Donets River.

Syrsky’s General Staff is reportedly more concerned by a Russian army breakthrough to Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo (in Donetsk) than of Kharkov.

They are transferring personnel and equipment, but it’s not a massive movement.

Although they ‘know’ about the Kharkov attack, they also fear that it is a ‘ruse’ to drain defenses from Donetsk. They don’t know at all where the ‘main attack’ will be delivered.

Russian troops are achieving ‘tactically significant successes’, writes the American Institute for the Study of War.

“This operation most likely ‘has limited operational goals, but is designed to achieve a strategic effect in diverting Ukrainian manpower and equipment from other critical sectors of the front.

[…] The purpose of these operations, according to the organization, is to push Ukrainian forces back from the border with the Belgorod region and advance to Kharkov within range of cannon artillery – that is, closer than 25 kilometers. Now Russian troops are located 30 kilometers from Kharkov.

It is highly likely that Russian forces have reserves ready to commit to intensifying offensive operations north of Kharkov in the coming days.

“Indirect artillery fire, combined with ongoing glide bombing and missile strikes, will most likely be aimed at creating the conditions for a larger offensive on Kharkov at a later time.”

Watch: FPV drones track Ukrainian troops for artillery and Lancet drone attacks.

During the assault operations, units of the ‘North’ Group took 42 military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as prisoners, and the number of killed Ukrainian Armed Forces militants already exceeds 150 people.

Ukrainian troops have started to retreat in the Kharkov region under pressure.

Burning tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Liptsy.

There is now, reportedly, a ‘slight panic’ in Kharkov city. There are problems with electricity and communications, but not many people are leaving the city. It may be because they not have the means to move.

It now seems that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has begun the transfer of units – not from eastern Donetsk, but from southern Kherson – to Kharkov.

Destruction of a bridge near the village of Volchanskie Khutora.

Russian losses have been minimal, the ‘Storm of the North’ in unleashed after Lancet kamikaze drones, FPV drone surveillance, artillery, tanks and air force are all ‘paving the way’ for them, obliterating enemy fortifications and his armored vehicles.

Russian sources say that Zelensky turned the Ukrainian brigades for ‘the new counter-offensive’, and turned them into brigades of the defense of Kiev.

Commander in Chief General Oleksandr Syrsky is dissatisfied and against it. He needs troop reserves for Chasov Yar and Krasnoarmeysk, for Kharkov and Kupyansk.

Kharkov residents have finally realized that Russian troops are rapidly advancing in the Kharkov region, so the head of the Kharkov regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, was forced to make an official statement saying that ‘there are currently no grounds for evacuation from Kharkov’.

Do they needed people as a ‘human shield’?