UFC 302 Erupts with Patriotic Fury: Crowd Cheers ‘F—k Joe Biden’ and ‘We Want Trump’ in Defiant Stand Against Current Administration (VIDEO)

Trump at UFC 302

The crowd at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ, unleashed a powerful message of discontent with the current administration, punctuated by chants of “F—k Joe Biden” and “We Want Trump.”

Just two days after an unconstitutional guilty verdict in his Manhattan “hush money” trial, Trump appeared publicly, walking into a venue erupting with cheers and standing ovations.

As Trump made his entrance, the atmosphere was electric. The audience's reaction was not merely applause—it was a loud, resonant endorsement of his enduring influence and a clear rebuke of the forces they perceived as trying to silence him.

The cheers escalated to a crescendo when Trump took his seat; almost immediately, a spontaneous chant of "F—k Joe Biden" erupted throughout the arena.

"Moments after Donald Trump takes his seat at tonight’s UFC fight in Newark, the audience breaks out into a spontaneous “Fuck Joe Biden” chant," NYT reporter Shawn McCreesh wrote.

WATCH:

Here's another video:

This was quickly followed by a rallying cry of "We Want Trump," so loud and unified that it permeated the live TV broadcast.

WATCH:

Jim Hᴏft
