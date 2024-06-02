“Boy, the Round of Applause Is Pretty Staggering!” — President Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome at UFC 302 Just Days After Being Convicted of Made-Up Crime in Kangaroo Court (VIDEO)

In a resounding display of public support, former President Donald Trump was met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation as he made his first public appearance at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ, just two days after a controversial and widely criticized guilty verdict in his Manhattan “hush money” trial.

The Prudential Center in New Jersey erupted into cheers as Trump, undeterred by the recent legal battles, stepped into the venue, signaling not just support but a profound backlash against a corrupt judicial process aimed at undermining his political influence.

The conviction, occurring merely 10 miles away in New York, has been slammed as a product of a kangaroo court led by partisan interests.

This is Trump’s first public appearance since he held a press conference at Trump Tower Friday after he was convicted on 34 sham felony charges in the New York City courthouse on Thursday.

“We’re going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn’t allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn’t allow us to talk. He wouldn’t allow us to do anything,” said Trump during his press conference.

Trump is expected to appeal Merchan’s ruling to greatly restrict the testimony of Trump’s star witness, former FEC Commissioner Bradley Smith, who would have exalted Trump of any alleged, bogus, fake crime.

“He was waiting for two days, and when it was his turn, Bragg’s people protested, and the judge knocked him out and said you can’t testify. He actually said you can’t testify for anything having to do with the trial; you can say what the federal elections is. Well, that doesn’t help. Everybody knows that. But you can’t testify,” said Trump at one point during his press conference

“It all comes out of the White House,” said Trump of his political persecution. He continued, “Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country.

He’s the worst president in the history of our country, the most incompetent; he’s the dumbest president we’ve ever had. He’s the dumbest President, most incompetent president, and he’s the most dishonest president we’ve ever had.”

Trump gave an outstanding speech that wasn’t a campaign stump speech, and he spoke so clearly and powerfully for 33 straight minutes. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is “a man who can’t put two sentences together,” as Trump noted during his press conference. This is why the prosecution and Merchan placed Trump under a gag order.

Trump’s campaign revealed on Friday that Donald Trump’s reelection campaign had raised nearly $53 MILLION off of his conviction in Merchan’s Kangaroo Court!

Keep in mind that Joe Biden previously set a record with an event that raked in a previously unprecedented $25 million. About a week later, Trump set another record unprecedented event with a fundraising amount of over $50 million!

President Trump’s nearly $53 Million in 24 hours is not something to be totally surprised about as the Americans denounce political prosecution.