Trump Death Porn: Former Federal Prosecutor Fantasizes About Trump Dying in Prison

They want Trump dead.

Joe Biden and the Democrat-media complex are terrified of Trump. They know Trump is ahead in the polls. They know Joe Biden is unpopular.

This is why Biden’s DOJ is trying to jail Trump. Biden can’t win unless he cheats – or jails his main political rival.

A former US Attorney appointed by Bill Clinton fantasized about Trump dying in prison on his podcast on Wednesday.

“If he doesn’t win, he has an appreciable chance of dying in prison,” Harry Litman said. “The whole timeline, the whole crisis point of November goes away. So, if he doesn’t win on [November] the fifth, those cases lie ready to bring.”

The Hill reported:

A former federal prosecutor says there is an “appreciable chance” former President Trump could be in prison until the end of his life if he loses the 2024 election, remarking on the number and scope of criminal prosecutions against him. Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania during the Clinton administration, made the remarks to former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on his podcast Wednesday. He said that if Trump wins the election, he is likely to use his authority over the Department of Justice to make its two criminal cases against him go away, and use the office of the presidency to avoid prosecution in Georgia’s state 2020 election case. Trump has already been convicted of 34 felony business fraud counts in his New York hush money case. He has appealed the conviction, but is scheduled to be sentenced in July. He could get up to four years in prison for the charges. Litman predicted Judge Juan Merchan will sentence Trump to a few months in prison for the business fraud charges, though he potentially wouldn’t have to serve it for years, pending appeal.

Last month former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fantasized about Trump dying before the 2024 election on a Tuesday morning appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Psaki fantasized about all the ways Trump can be eliminated this election season.

“Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he’ll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He’s not a young man,” Psaki said.

Business Insider recently fantasized about Trump’s death and published a piece titled: “Here’s what happens if Donald Trump dies while running in the 2024 presidential election”

“If Trump dies while seeking reelection, a few different things could happen, depending on when he dies and how close it is to Election Day.” – Business Insider writer Sonam Sheth wrote in an article published on Saturday.

The left always fantasizes about a Trump assassination. This is nothing new.