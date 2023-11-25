Trump Death Porn: Business Insider Floats Trump Death in Middle of 2024 Presidential Election

First Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman said Trump needs to be eliminated.

Now Business Insider is fantasizing about Trump’s death and published a piece titled: “Here’s what happens if Donald Trump dies while running in the 2024 presidential election”

First, Levi Strauss heir Rep. Dan Goldman says Trump must be “eliminated,” and now Business Insider is openly asking: What would happen if Donald Trump “dies while seeking reelection” in 2024? Don’t put anything past these people.https://t.co/Emm6AG8DkG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 25, 2023

“If Trump dies while seeking reelection, a few different things could happen, depending on when he dies and how close it is to Election Day.” – Business Insider writer Sonam Sheth wrote in an article published on Saturday.

Business Insider said states would need to adjust their filing deadlines if Trump were to die within the next few weeks (before January 1, 2024).

“If Trump died during primary season — which ends in mid-June — some states may postpone their scheduled primaries.” Business Insider wrote.

“If Trump died after the last primary contest but before the Republican National Convention, the other GOP presidential candidates would have to make a case to every state delegation at the convention for why they should be the party’s nominee.” the left-wing news site said.

“And if Trump secured the GOP nomination but died between the convention and Election Day 2024, the RNC would convene to select another presidential candidate.” they wrote.

The left always fantasizes about a Trump assassination. This is nothing new.