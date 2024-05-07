Trump Death Porn: Psaki Floats Trump Death in Middle of 2024 Presidential Election (VIDEO)

They want Trump dead.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fantasized about Trump dying before the 2024 election on a Tuesday morning appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Joe Biden and the Democrat-media complex are terrified of Trump. They know Trump is ahead in the polls. They know Joe Biden is unpopular.

This is why Biden’s DOJ is trying to jail Trump. Biden can’t win unless he cheats – or jails his main political rival.

Psaki fantasized about all the ways Trump can be eliminated this election season.

“Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he’ll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He’s not a young man,” Psaki said.

WATCH:

Jen Psaki went on Morning Joe this morning to fantasize about all the ways Donald Trump can be taken off the chess board: "Maybe Donald Trump will go away. Maybe he'll go to jail. Maybe he will die. Not to be too morbid. But maybe. He's not a young man." They want Trump dead. pic.twitter.com/pXtOgTEC12 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 7, 2024

Business Insider recently fantasized about Trump’s death and published a piece titled: “Here’s what happens if Donald Trump dies while running in the 2024 presidential election”

“If Trump dies while seeking reelection, a few different things could happen, depending on when he dies and how close it is to Election Day.” – Business Insider writer Sonam Sheth wrote in an article published on Saturday.

Business Insider said states would need to adjust their filing deadlines if Trump were to die within the next few weeks (before January 1, 2024).

“If Trump died during primary season — which ends in mid-June — some states may postpone their scheduled primaries.” Business Insider wrote.

However, if Trump died during the primary season and before June “some states may postpone their scheduled primaries.”

The left always fantasizes about a Trump assassination. This is nothing new.