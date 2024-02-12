WATCH: Biden Joins TikTok — Despite Platform’s Ties to the Chinese Communist Party

Joe Biden has joined TikTok and posted his first video on Super Bowl Sunday.
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party — which has led many on both sides of the aisle to determine that it is a risk to national security.
In Biden’s first TikTok video, he did a Super Bowl-themed question and answer session, clearly trying to reach younger voters who flock to the app.
The video was captioned, “lol hey guys.”
@bidenhqlol hey guys♬ Fox nfl theme – Notrandompostsguy
The president said he prefers watching the game to the halftime show or the commercials.
Biden refused to choose between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, saying he is loyal to the Philadelphia Eagles because otherwise, he would be “sleeping alone” since his wife is a fan.
Biden also mocked concerns that the game was being rigged and that Democrats are courting Taylor Swift’s vote.
The Hill reports:
More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers use TikTok, but the platform has come under fire from Republicans. Congress has criticized the app’s parent company, ByteDance, for potential connections to the Chinese government.
The White House has leveraged TikTok before, but never directly, spreading messaging on COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine for creators to use, as well as hosting creators at the White House itself.
The Biden campaign launch on the app could mark an effort to win over younger voters, the app’s largest audience.