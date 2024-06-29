Under the Bus: New York Times Editorial Board Reveals Why They Want Joe Biden to Drop Out of Race

Joe Biden’s historically disastrous debate performance has sent the Democrat Party into total panic mode and praying he is somehow replaced before the convention. Calls for his dismissal range from CNN contributors, big money donors and even former Obama regime officials.

Now, America’s most infamous left-wing paper has officially weighed in: The New York Times. In a piece by the paper’s editorial board, the writers explain why they believe Biden has no business serving as Democrat nominee.

The editorial board opened by countering Biden’s long-stated claim that he is the candidate with the best shot at defeating Trump, noting Biden’s considerable mental decline in four years (he was already in awful shape). Then, the writers point out several younger and more energetic candidates (hello, Gavin Newsom) who are more prepared to con American voters.

Mr. Biden has said that he is the candidate with the best chance of taking on this threat of tyranny and defeating it. His argument rests largely on the fact that he beat Mr. Trump in 2020. That is no longer a sufficient rationale for why Mr. Biden should be the Democratic nominee this year. At Thursday’s debate, the president needed to convince the American public that he was equal to the formidable demands of the office he is seeking to hold for another term. Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago. As it stands, the president is engaged in a reckless gamble. There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency. There is no reason for the party to risk the stability and security of the country by forcing voters to choose between Mr. Trump’s deficiencies and those of Mr. Biden. It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr. Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes.

The paper acknowledges that Biden dropping out of the race would go against every instinct Biden holds dear and notes his handlers are already making excuses for his abysmal performance, including claiming he had a cold. But his stumbles and brain freezes during the debate merely affirmed the concerns every sentient American who is not a partisan hack or members of his criminal family had before.

Ending his candidacy would be against all of Mr. Biden’s personal and political instincts. He has picked himself up from tragedies and setbacks in the past and clearly believes he can do so again. Supporters of the president are already explaining away Thursday’s debate as one data point compared with three years of accomplishments. But the president’s performance cannot be written off as a bad night or blamed on a supposed cold, because it affirmed concerns that have been mounting for months or even years. Even when Mr. Biden tried to lay out his policy proposals, he stumbled. It cannot be outweighed by other public appearances because he has limited and carefully controlled his public appearances.

The editorial board closes by telling Democrats that their best chance to “protect the soul of the nation” is to convince Biden to step aside.

The clearest path for Democrats to defeat a candidate defined by his lies is to deal truthfully with the American public: acknowledge that Mr. Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Mr. Trump in November. It is the best chance to protect the soul of the nation — the cause that drew Mr. Biden to run for the presidency in 2019 — from the malign warping of Mr. Trump. And it is the best service that Mr. Biden can provide to a country that he has nobly served for so long.

This news comes as a stunner because the paper previously tried to pretend that Biden’s meltdown in front of 48 million Americans never happened. Moreover, the Times just one week ago lied to the American people by claiming that accurate videos showing Biden’s dementia were fake.

The paper even wrote this pile of trash days before the debate as well, swooning over Biden’s “grasp of his policy choices” while claiming Trump was the one in mental decline.

But looking past the verbal miscues and painful elocution, Mr. Biden does not wander into unreality the way that Mr. Trump, 78, often does and his substantive points are for the most part as conversant and informed as in the past. He exhibits a grasp of his policy choices and no one has cited a decision that he would have made differently if he were a decade younger.

This statement, like so many others issued about Biden by the left, aged like milk. Now they are uncorking this Hail Mary after realizing Trump will likely return to the White House otherwise.

Too bad for them that Biden is refusing to cooperate for now.