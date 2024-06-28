CNN’s Van Jones Says Joe Biden ‘Failed’ at Debate: ‘That Was Painful’ (VIDEO)

The mood at CNN after tonight’s presidential debate was downright funereal. Biden’s performance was a disaster and everyone knows it.

When Van Jones commented on it, he said that this was a test for Biden and that he ‘failed’ to reassure voters that he should be given another four years. He even said “That was painful.”

Watch:

Van Jones is very depressed about how that debate went for Biden and calls for the Democrats to replace him on the ticket "That was painful" pic.twitter.com/QKXIpF4GQV — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 28, 2024

Van Jones was not alone in this. The New York Times knows it was a disaster.

The New York Times published a “this is a disaster” piece 30 minutes into the debate. pic.twitter.com/De5Bmh2liD — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 28, 2024

Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, said this:

Biden would have been better off just refusing to debate Trump. He would have taken some flak for it sure. But it would have been way better than this. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 28, 2024

This debate was horrible for Biden. Even the liberal media is admitting it.