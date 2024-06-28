CNN’s Van Jones Says Joe Biden ‘Failed’ at Debate: ‘That Was Painful’ (VIDEO)

The mood at CNN after tonight’s presidential debate was downright funereal. Biden’s performance was a disaster and everyone knows it.

When Van Jones commented on it, he said that this was a test for Biden and that he ‘failed’ to reassure voters that he should be given another four years. He even said “That was painful.”

Watch:

Van Jones was not alone in this. The New York Times knows it was a disaster.

Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, said this:

This debate was horrible for Biden. Even the liberal media is admitting it.

