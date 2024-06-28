Bad News for Democrats: Joe Biden Refuses to Step Down and Vows to Face Trump in Second Debate

In the wake of a widely criticized debate performance on Thursday night, there have been growing calls from left-wing politicians, commentators, and activists for Joe Biden to step down in favor of a candidate not rumored to be suffering from a form of dementia.

However, it appears that Biden remains resolute in his decision to stay in the race.

Biden, who is currently the oldest sitting U.S. president at 81, will return to the debate stage in September. This decision came to light when CNN’s senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche reported on Friday, quoting an adviser close to Biden, according to the New York Post.

Despite concerns from within his own party, Biden is also not considering dropping out of the race, according to The Guardian.

“I know I’m not a young man, to the state the obvious. Well, I know I don’t walk as easy as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth,” Biden said in a rally in Raleigh, NC.

“I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know, like millions of Americans, I know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

“Folks, I give you my word as a Biden, I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job. Because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high,” he added.

President Biden: Let me close with this. I know I'm not a young man. I don't walk as easily as I used to. I don't talk as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. Well, I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong.

Biden was seen discussing his debate performance at an Atlanta area Waffle House. “I think we did well,” Biden told to reporters, adding, “It’s hard to debate a liar.”

Biden stops at an Atlanta Waffle House after the debate. Reporter: Do you have any concerns about your performance? Biden: No. It's hard to debate a liar.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month that Democrats have a secret plan to replace feeble Joe Biden if he falters in his initial debate with Trump or if his poll ratings continue to decline.

A concerted effort by Democratic heavyweights such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer would be required to persuade Biden to step down—a scenario described as high risk by a Democratic strategist speaking to DailyMail.com.

The situation leaves the Democratic Party in a precarious position. Should Biden refuse to withdraw, the party must manage not only the challenges posed by a determined incumbent but also the potential fallout from progressive factions that might oppose bypassing Vice President Kamala Harris for another nominee.

Strategists are theorizing about possible scenarios, including holding a public event to symbolically transfer power should a new nominee be selected. Such an event would likely feature Biden alongside Democratic leaders like Obama, Clinton, Schumer, and Pelosi, all endorsing the newly chosen candidate, as per sources.