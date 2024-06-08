Texas Man Hospitalized With Anthrax After Eating Contaminated Meat

A Texas man has been hospitalized with anthrax after eating contaminated lamb meat.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported a rancher in Texas was hospitalized with Anthrax after eating a lamb that was infected with the bacteria.

After eating the infected lamb, the rancher started having a fever, leukocytosis, a black wound on his hand, blisters, and extreme edema.

The rancher was taken to a hospital where doctors ran tests and confirmed the man was infected with Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax.

Anthrax is caused by Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacterium that can live in the ground for decades.

Natural outbreaks of anthrax among livestock don’t pose a severe risk to humans unless they eat or handle infected animals.

The weaponized version of anthrax that was used in the 2001 Anthrax attacks, however, is highly deadly.

A man in Texas has been hospitalized with anthrax in an ‘unusual case’ after butchering a dead lamb and cooking its meat. The individual, in his 50s, said the animal had been healthy on his ranch but died suddenly, prompting him to prepare the meat and eat it with two other people. A week later, however, he was admitted to the hospital suffering from blistering, swelling, and rotting black skin on his right arm. Tests confirmed he was infected with anthrax, a rare bacterial infection that kills up to one in two people it infects.

In recent years, several states have been conducting simulations of a weaponized anthrax attack.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported public safety, health, and emergency management agencies across the state of Ohio came together last year to conduct a three-day anthrax attack simulation.

