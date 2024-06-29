Texas DPS Chase Human Smuggler in Stolen Truck on High-Speed Chase (VIDEO)

by

This is Joe Biden’s America.

Earlier this week, Texas DPS was led on a high-speed chase in Webb County in pursuit of a human smuggler driving a stolen truck.

The smuggler carelessly drove the truck at high-speed through a neighborhood and then through a park. The driver eventually drove under an overpass, striking the top of the truck.

After stopping, the illegal aliens, including the smuggler, took off. Three illegals were caught and handed over to the Border Patrol. The smuggler escaped back to Mexico.

The truck was stolen out of Laredo, Texas.

Watch:

Last week, Texas DPS was on a high-speed chase in Maverick County pursuing a human smuggler crashing through multiple ranch fences.

Watch:

The DPS trooper’s tireless efforts throughout Texas are part of Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 to help combat illegal aliens from getting into Texas. Operation Lone Star involves the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS being deployed to the border to prevent illegals from crossing the border, arresting human smugglers, and stopping drugs, including fentanyl, from getting into the US.

The Biden regime has neglected its Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4 which calls for protecting the nation against an invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the US since January 2021. Some estimates are upward of 15 million illegals. The true number is difficult to estimate since a lot of them have not been accounted for or are considered “got aways.”

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.