Texas DPS Chase Human Smuggler in Stolen Truck on High-Speed Chase (VIDEO)

This is Joe Biden’s America.

Earlier this week, Texas DPS was led on a high-speed chase in Webb County in pursuit of a human smuggler driving a stolen truck.

The smuggler carelessly drove the truck at high-speed through a neighborhood and then through a park. The driver eventually drove under an overpass, striking the top of the truck.

After stopping, the illegal aliens, including the smuggler, took off. Three illegals were caught and handed over to the Border Patrol. The smuggler escaped back to Mexico.

The truck was stolen out of Laredo, Texas.

Watch:

– 6/25: A smuggler in a stolen truck tractor led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Webb County. The smuggler recklessly evaded Troopers, ultimately driving… pic.twitter.com/PQuXfmNJCE — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 29, 2024

Last week, Texas DPS was on a high-speed chase in Maverick County pursuing a human smuggler crashing through multiple ranch fences.

Watch:

#WATCH: – 6/19: A smuggler in a Ford F-250 led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on US-277 in… pic.twitter.com/fwGbelvRA7 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 20, 2024

The DPS trooper’s tireless efforts throughout Texas are part of Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 to help combat illegal aliens from getting into Texas. Operation Lone Star involves the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS being deployed to the border to prevent illegals from crossing the border, arresting human smugglers, and stopping drugs, including fentanyl, from getting into the US.

The Biden regime has neglected its Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4 which calls for protecting the nation against an invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the US since January 2021. Some estimates are upward of 15 million illegals. The true number is difficult to estimate since a lot of them have not been accounted for or are considered “got aways.”

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.