Temp. Worker for Maricopa County Elections Arrested for Stealing “Security Fob and Keys” From MCTEC Tabulation Center

On Thursday morning, a temporary election worker, Walter Ringfield, allegedly went into the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) and stole a security fob and keys.

The theft was discovered when election workers conducted a daily inventory. Surveillance footage appears to show Ringfield taking items from a desk around 5pm on Thursday evening.

According to KTAR News:

Ringfield was seen on surveillance camera footage taking the missing item from a desk around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to court documents. “On the desk there was a red scrunchy wrist lanyard with a security fob and keys attached,” the probable cause statement for Ringfield’s arrest says. “Walter stops at the desk, grabs the lanyard with security fob and continues walking. Walter then puts the security fob and lanyard into the right pocket of his shorts.” Detectives served a search warrant at Ringfield’s Phoenix home Friday and found the security fob inside a bedroom dresser and the wrist lanyard in his car, according to the arrest report.

The probable cause statement said, “Walter stated the reason for taking the fob was because he wanted to ‘clean up'”

Election workers are in the process of reprogramming the tabulators and reconducting Logic and Accuracy Testing.

MCTEC sent a statement to abc15:

“Maricopa County Elections has referred a matter to law enforcement that involves an alleged theft of an item by a temporary election worker from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center. On Friday morning, when completing a daily inventory, Maricopa County elections workers identified that an item was taken from the Ballot Tabulation Center on Thursday evening, and staff took immediate action to investigate the matter and contacted the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen item has been recovered but to ensure the integrity of Maricopa County Elections, election workers are reprogramming and re-conducting logic and accuracy testing of all equipment. Due to the on-going criminal investigation of this matter, we cannot provide any additional comment or details. For information, please contact Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.”

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported on numerous discrepancies with Maricopa’s handling of the programming and logic & accuracy testing on the tabulators, as discovered by Kari Lake’s team of investigators during her election challenge lawsuit.

In the 2020 Election in another swing state, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia elections warehouse was broken into. A laptop and encrypted USBs were stolen from an Election Systems and Software (ES&S) employee. A spokesperson was quick to say that the devices did not hold any sensitive data related to elections.

