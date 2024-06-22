A Shocking 1 Million Illegal Aliens Admitted into US By Biden Regime Under CBP One App and CHNV Parole Program

According to new CBP data, over 1 million illegals have been allowed into the US through “legal” means. The Biden regime has used the CBP One App and the CHNV program to allow entry into the US. These numbers are not included in the millions of illegals that have entered the US.

According to the statistics, over 636,000 illegals used the CBP One App to get into the US at ports of entry.

Over 462,000 illegals were flown directly into the US under the CHNV Parole program. These are simply other tactics the Biden regime is using to bring more future Democrat voters into the United States.

The Biden regime is using this tactic as “lawful pathways” for people to enter the US. To add to the problem, the DHS is not monitoring these people if they stay past their permitted time.

NEW: Updated CBP data shows the Biden admin has now admitted more than 1 million migrants into the U.S. via its controversial CBP One App & CHNV mass parole flights programs. 636,600 migrants have used CBP One app appointments at ports of entry. 462,100 migrants flew directly… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 21, 2024

With the already 10 to 12 million illegals (some estimates are over 15 million) that have entered the US under the Biden regime, one would have to ask why anyone would even consider these programs. There is no benefit to the US whatsoever.

The Biden regime has had well over three years to secure the border and has failed its Constitutional duties under Article IV, Section 4.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Earlier this month, Biden had an executive order on the border which does nothing to stop the flow of illegals.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Watch:

Biden kicks off his fake border security press conference by immediately blaming others. REMINDER: Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to DISMANTLE border security — then sat and watched 15 million illegals flow in. pic.twitter.com/r3xSdHWKmo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

Watch: