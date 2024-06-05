Scarf Lady is Back: Deborah Birx Proposes Weekly Testing for Millions of U.S. Cows and Dairy Workers for ‘Asymptomatic’ Bird Flu (VIDEO)

The infamous ‘Scarf Lady,’ Dr. Deborah Birx, is back in the limelight with another outrageous proposal.

After leaving the White House for her disastrous COVID-19 policies, Dr. Deborah Birx was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Armata Pharmaceuticals on July 10, 2023. Before taking on her role at Armata, Dr. Birx served on the Board of Directors at Innoviva, another pharmaceutical company, from March 2021 to July 2023.

In a recent interview with CNN, Birx suggested a new target for her fear-mongering tactics: the U.S. dairy industry.

Her proposal? Weekly testing of millions of cows and dairy workers for asymptomatic bird flu. She is once again lobbying for Big Pharma.

“Say that we’re not testing to really see how many people have been exposed and got asymptomatically infected. We should be testing every cow weekly. You can do pooled PCR,” Birx said.

“We have the technology. The great thing about America is we’re incredibly innovative, and we have the ability to have these breakthroughs. We could be pool testing every dairy worker. I do believe that there’s undetected cases in humans because we’re once again only tracking people with symptoms,” she added.

This statement sparks a sense of déjà vu, reminding us all too well of the heavy-handed approach taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to widespread economic devastation and infringed on personal freedoms.

Why should we trust the same PCR testing methods that were fraught with issues during the COVID-19 pandemic? The reliability of PCR tests has been widely criticized by many experts.

They argue that these tests are prone to false positives due to their high sensitivity, potentially inflating case numbers and leading to unnecessary panic and restrictive measures.

The ‘innovative’ solutions proposed by health experts like Birx led to the unconstitutional vaccine mandatory that infringed on our personal freedoms.

Moreover, the notion of tracking asymptomatic cases seems more like a surveillance strategy than a public health measure. As we saw with COVID-19, focusing on symptomatic cases allowed us to identify those truly at risk and allocate resources accordingly. Shifting to tracking asymptomatic cases could lead to unnecessary panic and further economic damage.

“Birx says this strain of bird flu is so dangerous that nobody knows they have it unless they get a PCR test. Also, she proposes testing every cow in the United States, because we can’t tell they have it either. How about if the govt quits making viruses?,” Rep. Thomas Massie said.

Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY .

. The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

from the coronavirus pandemic. The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March 2020.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and ruin the record Trump economy based on this faulty model.

A later critique of the Imperial College Model found the study was “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study was a complete sham.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, acting as experts, pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

As reported in early 2020 — in mid-April of 2020, Dr. Fauci admitted that he and Dr. Birx persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives, economic and personal suffering and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April of “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

And because of Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci from 300,000 to 900,000 children died from starvation due to their economic lockdowns.

In an interview with Neil Cavuto, Birx admitted that she “knew” that COVID-19 vaccines “were not going to protect against infection,” yet she pushed them anyway.

In an interview with Chris Cuomo, Birx revealed that thousands of Americans could be suffering from vaccine-related injuries due to the experimental COVID-19 shots.