“Scarf Lady” Dr. Deborah Birx is Now the New CEO of a Clinical-Stage Biotechnology Company

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced last week that former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Armata Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology.

Dr. Birx, who succeeded Dr. Brian Varnum on July 10, 2023, will also be joining the company’s Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to join Armata at this pivotal time in the Company’s development,” said Dr. Birx in her first statement as Armata’s new CEO.

“I’m impressed with the scientific platform’s quality and the team’s commitment to introducing innovative treatment options for patients suffering from serious bacterial infections. I am excited about the recent advances and see multiple opportunities to accelerate the Company’s progress and drive value creation. The recent investment enables the advancement of AP‐PA02 and AP‐SA02 in Phase 2 clinical trials,” she added.

NEVER FORGET—

Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY .

. The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

from the coronavirus pandemic. The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March 2020.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and ruin the record Trump economy based on this faulty model.

A later critique of the Imperial College Model found the study was “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study was a complete sham.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, acting as experts, pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

As reported in early 2020 — in mid-April of 2020, Dr. Fauci admitted that he and Dr. Birx persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives, economic and personal suffering and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April of “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

And because of Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci from 300,000 to 900,000 children died from starvation due to their economic lockdowns.

In an interview with Neil Cavuto, Birx admitted that she “knew” that COVID-19 vaccines “were not going to protect against infection” yet she pushed them anyway.

Dr. Deborah Birx: “I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. It will. But let’s be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated. So that’s why I’m saying even if you’re vaccinated and boosted, if you’re unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid. It’s effective. It’s a great antiviral. And really, that is what’s going to save your lives right now if you’re over 70, which if you look at the hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising steadily with new admissions, particularly in those over 70.”

