France’s Macron Blasted for His Failed Political Gamble as Le Pen’s RN Party Maintains Lead Ahead of Snap Elections – Far-Left Unites To Try To Keep Right Wing From Power

Unpopular French president Emmanuel Macron is on the ropes.

The Globalist poster boy, who likes to be pictured boxing against a punch bag, has been pummeled by his political opponents, and has now sent the MSM into a raging fit.

The outrage is in response to his dissolving of Parliament and calls for early snap elections after the anti-immigration National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella won a resounding victory in European elections last Sunday.

According to the furious media, Macron has “bit more than he can chew,” and his gamble is “looking like a disaster.” He is guilty of “gambling with people’s lives” and is called a “destroyer of worlds,” as his “approval has fallen to its lowest since 2018.”

On Monday, the right-wing National Rally was forecast to win the snap election in France by TRIPLETING its seat numbers. As of now, the projections fall slightly short of an absolute majority.

The snap elections for the lower house of parliament are scheduled for June 30 and July 7.

Reuters reported:

“Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, Eurosceptic National Rally party, known as RN, would win 235 to 265 seats in the National Assembly, a huge jump from its current 88 but short of the 289 needed for an absolute majority, according to the survey by Toluna Harris Interactive for Challenges, M6 and RTL.

Macron’s centrist alliance would see its number of lawmakers possibly halve, from 250 to 125-155, the poll showed on Monday. Leftwing parties could together control 115 to 145 seats, though each party could run on its own.”

While trying to spin the opinion polls, the media hopes that RN will not run the government due to a ‘wide-ranging coalition of mainstream parties’ or even a completely hung parliament. This sounds like panic—and it is.

Even with an RN majority in the French parliament, Macron will remain president for three more years and in charge of defense and foreign policy.

But the right-wing would control the domestic agenda: economic policy, security, immigration, and finances.

Any aid to Ukraine would need parliament’s backing to finance it on France’s budget. And he won’t have the votes.

“‘We’re still in shock’, Emmanuel Pellerin, a lawmaker from Macron’s Renaissance party, told Reuters. ‘Everything points to the RN winning a relative or absolute majority. But that forces the French to think about what is at stake’.”

As Macron sees the ‘mother-of-all political risks’ of calling an early election blowing up on his face, the second political force at the moment, the far-left, is gearing for war, with the usual support from the liberal media.

BBC reported:

“France’s left-wing political parties say they have united to form a ‘New Popular Front’ to go head to head with the far right in snap parliamentary elections at the end of this month.

[…] France’s fragmented political landscape and two-round system encourage alliances, which is why the Socialists have agreed to join forces with the Greens, Communists and France Unbowed, the far-left party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon.”

Socialist leader Raphaël Glucksmann:

“‘The only thing that matters to me is that the National Rally doesn’t win the elections and won’t govern the country. […] We can’t leave France to the Le Pen family’, he said.”

