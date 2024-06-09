Sacré Bleu! – Marine Le Pen Trounces Emanuel Macron EU Elections – Macron Calls for Snap Election Later This Month

Marine Le Pen’s far right party defeated Emanuel Macron’s EU Elections on Sunday.

Le Pen’s party is winning 32% of the vote.



The peasants revolted!

Via Sundance:

Overall, in the EU elections this weekend the populist movement expanded seats and the leftist/green party’s lost seats.

French President Emmanuel Macron was pulverized in the national election today. According to exit polling, Marine LePen’s National Rally party will win around 32% of the vote, while Macron’s Renaissance party will win around 15%.

USNews reported:

French President Emmanuel Macron set off a political earthquake on Sunday when he called snap legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen’s far-right party.

Macron’s shock decision represents a major gamble on his political future, three years before his presidency ends. If Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party wins a parliamentary majority, Macron would be left with little sway over domestic affairs.

Macron said the EU result was grim for his government, and one he could not ignore. In an address to the nation, less than two months before Paris hosts the Olympics, he said lower house elections would be called for June 30, with a second-round vote on July 7.

“This is an essential time for clarification,” Macron said. “I have heard your message, your concerns and I will not leave them unanswered … France needs a clear majority to act in serenity and harmony.”