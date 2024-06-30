Rep. Chip Roy on a Rescue Mission to Save Democrats — Proposes Resolution to Initiate 25th Amendment Proceedings Against Joe Biden – Will Save Democrats, Allow Them to Run Candidate in All 50 States

Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas), who has previously endorsed Florida Governor Ron Desantis, is now seemingly attempting to undermine his own party by proposing a resolution urging Kamala Harris to initiate proceedings under the 25th Amendment to declare Joe Biden unfit for office.

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project had earlier identified that removing Biden from the Democratic ticket in three swing states – Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin – would effectively prevent anyone else from replacing him. The laws in these states make it virtually impossible to withdraw a nominee from the ballot, unless the candidate dies or is declared mentally incompetent.

Wisconsin does not allow withdrawal from the ballot for any reason besides death, while in Nevada, no changes can be made to the ballot after 5 p.m. on the fourth Friday in June of an election year unless ‘a nominee dies or is adjudicated insane or mentally incompetent.’ In Georgia, if Biden were to withdraw less than 60 days before the election, his name would remain on the ballot, but no votes would be counted.

Despite this, Rep. Roy appears to be on a mission to rescue the Democrat party from what he perceives as a leadership crisis. His proposed resolution seeks to use the 25th Amendment as a tool to declare President Biden unable to perform his duties, a move that some critics are calling the “dumbest thing” to do.

“I intend to put forth a resolution calling upon the VP to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene & mobilize the principal officers of the Cabinet to declare the POTUS is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office,” Rep. Roy wrote.

BREAKING Rep. Roy files resolution to urge VP Harris to convene the Cabinet and declare President Biden unable to carry out his duties as Commander-in-Chief pic.twitter.com/vuJJU8iKsD — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 28, 2024

"Rep. Roy files resolution to urge VP Harris to convene the Cabinet and declare President Biden unable to carry out his duties as Commander-in-Chief," Chip Roy's press office wrote on X.

The resolution states:

Calling on Vice President Kamala D. Harris to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Joseph R. Biden incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exereise powers as Acting President. Whereas President Joseph R. Biden has repeatedly and publicly demonstrated his inability to discharge the powers and duties of the Presidency, including, among others, the powers and duties of the Commander-in-Chief: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives calls upon Vice President Kamala D. Harris— to immediately use her powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare that President Joseph R. Biden is unable to discharge the duties and powers of the office; and to transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives notice that she will be immediately assuming the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

This move by Roy is a strategic error that could fracture the Republican front, offering Democrats a lifeline when they are most vulnerable.

Social media users weighed in:

It can be recalled that Trump blasted Rep. Roy after endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Roy’s endorsement was shared on social media, where he praised DeSantis as “a proven winner” and a bulwark against tyranny, declaring, “I’m proud to stand alongside my friend.”

“Has any smart and energetic Republican in the Great State of Texas decided to run in the Primary against RINO Congressman Chip Roy. For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!” Trump wrote last year.