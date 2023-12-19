Donald Trump Criticizes “RINO” Congressman Chip Roy, Encourages ‘Smart and Energetic’ Republican to Contest Roy’s Seat: “He is Very Beatable”

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to encourage a Republican primary challenge against Texas Congressman Chip Roy.

Trump expressed his belief that the RINO congressman could be unseated by a “smart and energetic” Republican candidate, stating “For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!”

Trump’s online call to action follows Congressman Roy’s public endorsement of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Roy’s endorsement was shared on social media, where he praised DeSantis as “a proven winner” and a bulwark against tyranny, declaring, “I’m proud to stand alongside my friend.”

Responding to Trump’s criticism, Congressman Roy simply tweeted, “Truth Hurts.”

The tension escalated as potential 2024 presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, entered the fray in defense of Roy.

“While @chiproytx is fighting to do what Donald Trump promised to do—secure our southern border—the former president is on social media demanding a primary challenge to one of the most conservative members of Congress.”

“I stand with Chip and am honored to have his support. The time for talking is over. We must stop the invasion, and I will get it done,” he added.

Rep. Thomas Massie also weighed in stating, “I stand with Chip Roy. He fights for what he believes and he’s one of the most conservative members of Congress. I can tell you with certainty that this shortsighted effort to intimidate Chip will not work.”

Political strategist Alex Bruesewitz also waded into the discussion, aiming a salvo at Roy by listing several contentious actions taken by the congressman:

  • He called for the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
  • He voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
  • He defended Representative Liz Cheney after her impeachment vote against Trump.

Bruesewitz’s tweet labeled Roy as “another establishment swamp creature.”

Further stoking controversy, Bruesewitz underscored a particularly incendiary comment made by Roy, disparaging MAGA supporters “a bunch of fuc*ers” and telling them to “kiss his a**.”

Further controversy surrounds Roy’s decision to vote against the censure of Rashida Tlaib.

