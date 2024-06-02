President Trump Reveals that He is Prepared to Go to Jail (VIDEO)

President Trump revealed during an interview Sunday morning that he prepared to go to jail, a possibility he is okay with.

Trump was a guest on Fox and Friends Weekend to speak out about his disgraceful conviction when co-host Pete Hegseth inquired about the possibility of crooked Judge Juan Merchan throwing behind bars.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, three days before the GOP convention.

Trump told Hegseth he was okay with it and went on to say, “You don’t beg for anything.”

This means that despite facing months, if not years, behind bars, Trump is fully ready and will not demand special treatment. How many other politicians can say that?

WATCH:

JUST IN: Donald Trump says he is prepared to go to jail, says he’s not going to beg the judge to keep him out. “I’m okay with [going to jail].” “I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying: ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’” “I said, don’t,… pic.twitter.com/ZFzp5JEYhz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 2, 2024

HEGSETH: The judge (Merchan) could say house arrest or even jail. TRUMP: I’m okay with it (going to jail). I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying: ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’” “I said, don’t, you don’t beg for anything. It’s just the way it is.”

As the The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a rigged New York City jury convicted Trump on ALL 34 COUNTS in Alvin Bragg and corrupt Judge Merchan’s lawfare case Thursday afternoon.

A giddy Merchan then had the audacity to praise the jury members for their “dedication and hard work” after one of American history’s greatest travesties of justice.

While all Americans should hope for the best, Merchan is to the people who want Trump to die behind bars. The 45th President knows this all too well.