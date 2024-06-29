Poll Conducted Morning After Presidential Debate Finds 49 Percent Want Biden to Drop Out

Nearly half of Americans believe that the Democrats should replace President Joe Biden after his abysmal debate performance on Thursday evening.

The poll, conducted by YouGov on Friday morning, found 49 percent believe he should be replaced for their best chance at winning, while 30 percent said he should remain the nominee.

When asked, “Who do you think the Republican Party should nominate as its presidential candidate if it wants to have the best chance of winning?” Most respondents, 44 percent, said they should keep Donald Trump, while 38 percent said “someone else,” and 18 percent were “not sure.”

The Hill reports:

In the YouGov poll about replacing Biden, 50 percent of independents said the Democrats should replace Biden, while 29 percent of Democrats said he should stand down. A majority of voters aged 45-64 also said Biden should be replaced, with 54 percent saying someone else should take over. Half of voters over the age of 65 said he should be replaced. Meanwhile, 48 percent and 40 percent of voters 30-44 years old and 18-29 years old, respectively, said he should be replaced. A majority of white voters said they believe that Biden should be replaced, while only 30 percent of Black voters said a change is necessary. Among Latino voters, there is almost a 2-to-1 split in favor of Biden being replaced. Voters of color are a crucial block for Biden to win reelection.

In CNN’s post-debate flash poll, just 33 percent said the president won the debate, while 67 percent said Trump won.

When asked about their confidence in each candidate to lead the country, 14 percent of the debate watchers said they had “a lot” of confidence in Biden, 29 percent said “some,” and a 57 percent majority said “none.”

Asked about Trump, 36 percent said they had “a lot” of confidence, 20 percent said “some,” and 44 percent said “none.”

Here are the takeaways from CNN’s flash poll results about the debate >>> pic.twitter.com/czpjnkr0WR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2024

Biden admitted that the debate did not go well for him while speaking at a campaign stop in North Carolina on Friday.

“I don’t debate as well as I used to but I know how to do this job,” Biden claimed.