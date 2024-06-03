The People’s President: Huge Crowd Greets President Trump As He Returns Late Last Night to Mar-a-Lago

Just days after an unconstitutional guilty verdict in his Manhattan “hush money” trial, President Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago late last night to a hero’s welcome.

Dan Scavino shared video of the welcome on X, “Huge crowd for President Trump late last night as he returned to Mar-a-Lago. The Donald truly is the people’s President.”

Despite the left’s efforts to destroy him, Trump’s supporters are only becoming more vocal and more supportive.

When he appeared at UFC 302 in Newark, NJ, just two days after the verdict, the crowd unleashed a powerful message of discontent with the current administration and support for President Trump as the rousing applause and standing ovation were punctuated by chants of “F—k Joe Biden” and “We Want Trump.”

In the days after the verdict, the Trump campaign raised over $70 million primarily from small donors and, when adding large donations such as Shaun Maguire of Sequoia Capitol Partner, who made a $300,000 donation, the campaign has raised over $200 million.

Supporters also made their support clear when Trump announced he was joining TikTok. Within a few hours, he gained over two million followers, and he now has over four million.

That stands in sharp contrast to the Biden campaign, which has already been on the platform for months and still has less than 350,000 followers.

