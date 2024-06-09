NOTHING BUT CLASS: Watch Caitlin Clark Respond to News That She Did Not Make The Olympic Team – Shame On the Five Selfish Women Who Crushed Her Dream and Ruined the Games for MILLIONS of Americans and Their Sport

by

Here are the five women who crushed the spirits of millions of Americans after their selfish, jealous decision to exclude Caitlin Clark from the Olympic Games.

The five women who excluded Caitlin Clark from the 2024 Olympics (upper left) are Seimone Augustus, Dawn Staley (center), Jennifer Rizzotti (upper right), Delisha Milton-Jones (lower left), and Bethany Donaphin (lower right).

On Saturday, it was announced that women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark would not be included on the US Women’s Basketball team in the 2024 Olympics.

The greatest collegiate player in history, who broke nearly every men’s and women’s basketball scoring and assist records while at the University of Iowa, was excluded from the Olympic team.

Pot-smoking Brittney Griner, who has only played in one game and scored 11 points this year, made the team.

41-year-old Diana Taurasi made the team again. She has already participated in FIVE Olympic Games.

NO CURRENT PLAYER selected for this on the Olympic team has scored more 3-pointers this year in the WNBA than Caitlin Clark.

And only one woman on the Olympic team has more assists than Clark this WNBA Season.

Caitlin Clark is also in the top 8 in scoring.

Caitlin Clark is beating most of the selected players in most categories.

And NO ONE can consistently fill arenas like Caitlin Clark at home and away.

Over 20,000 fans turned out to watch Caitlin Clark fill the Washington DC arena on Friday night! A 17-year record!

Caitlin Clark was asked about the Olympic Committee's decision and she showed nothing but class - as she always does.

This is just heartbreaking.

Clueless Reporter Chloe Peterson: Caitlin, what was your reaction when you saw the USA team may not be on the roster from out?

Caitlin Clark: I think I'm excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it's the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way. Me being on the team, me not being on the team. I'm excited for them. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics. So it'll be fun to watch them.

Chloe Peterson: What was your level of disappointment not hearing your on the roster.

Caitlin Clark: Honestly, no disappointment. I think it just gives you something to work for. That's a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. And hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.

Caitlin didn't deserve this. Americans don't deserve this.

