Caitlin Clark SNUBBED from US Olympic Team – THE GREATEST SHOOTER OF ALL TIME! – Like Leaving Michael Jordan Off Dream Team! – WTH?

CAITLIN CLARK FILLED ANOTHER STADIUM LAST NIGHT IN WASHINGTON DC!

It was the largest crowd to see a women’s professional basketball game in over 17 years!

20,333 total tickets sold!

And they got their money’s worth.

Caitlin put on a clinic!

30 points

7 three-pointers

8 rebounds

6 assists

4 steals

Caitlin Clark WENT OFF in the Indiana Fever's win over the Mystics 30 PTS (53.3 FG%)

7 3PM (53.8 3PT%)

8 REB

6 AST

4 STL

38 Minutes#WelcometotheW | Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/h2hfMR0P2O — WNBA (@WNBA) June 8, 2024

Caitlin has sold out every venue she has played at this year.

This was an AWAY GAME!

This is the largest attendance of any WNBA game EVER! Caitlin Clark is the reason 20,333 total tickets sold pic.twitter.com/4SmDAKzGzc — Aura Sports (@AuraSportsHQ) June 8, 2024

But despite holding ALL of the major collegiate scoring records for women’s basketball EVER and leading the NCAA in assists in her last year – Caitlin Clark was omitted from the US Women’s Basketball Team it was announced today.

Caitlin Clark was invited to attend Team USA training camp in April, but was unable to attend due to her team’s trip to the NCAA Tournament final.

Here is the roster… Most of these names you HAVE NEVER heard of.

How many of these women are National Anthem kneelers who despise their country?

CBS Sports reported:

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is expected to be left off the Team USA women’s basketball roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, David Eickholt of 247Sports confirms. USA Today’s Christine Brennan first reported shortly after midnight Saturday. Clark became the college basketball all-time leading scorer earlier this year, and she is currently putting up some impressive numbers in the WNBA. In her first 14 games, she has averaged 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She has also already put up two 30-point games — one of them being during the Fever’s 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics in which she reached a career-high seven 3-pointers. With that performance, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 200+ points and 50+ assists.

Nice job, idiots!

What a HUGE mistake.

When Caitlin Clark hit her third 3-pointer in four minutes in the third quarter, the crowd of over 20,000 immediately erupted in celebration. With the noise, you would’ve thought it was a home game. But it wasn’t — it’s just what Clark draws. From D.C.:https://t.co/JPsAvWPgAk — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 8, 2024