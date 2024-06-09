REVEALED: Here Are the Five Women Who Made the Insane Decision to Keep Caitlin Clark Off of the 2024 Olympic Team – Was This a Racist Decision or Just Jealousy?

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

We should have known.

On Saturday, it was announced that women’s basketball sensation Caitlin Clark would not be included on the US Women’s Basketball team in the 2024 Olympics.

The greatest collegiate player in history, who broke nearly every men’s and women’s basketball scoring and assist records while at the University of Iowa, will not be on the team.

Brittney Griner, who has only played in one game and scored 11 points this year, will be on the team!

No player on the Olympic team has scored more 3-pointers this year in the WNBA than Caitlin Clark.

And only one woman on the Olympic team has more assists than Clark this WNBA Season.

Many sports commentators are shocked with the decision.

David Portnoy from Barstool Sports had this to say about the news:

Dave Portnoy: All right. I’m at Saratoga Belmont Day. Looking spectacular, per usual shoes, bang. But this is about Caitlin Clark being left off the Olympic team. How dumb are these women? How dumb? I don’t know who’s making the decision, women’s Olympic Committee, whatever it is. I don’t care if you don’t think Caitlin Clark talent-wise belongs on this team, even though she does put up 37 to 13, like the most points in the history of the league for a rookie. None of it matters. These women, and I love women, I’m a pro-woman-guy, women-guy. They complain and they cry about equal rights, equal wages, blah, blah, blah, blah. Hey, dummies, for the first time in the history of basketball, you have arguably a player who is the most popular player in the world. You could argue right now, Caitlin Clark is the most talked about, discussed, most popular, most puts asses in the seats, single basketball player in the world. You could argue that. Yeah, you could say maybe LeBron, Luca, whatever you want, but you can argue it. And you leave her off the Olympic team. It’s not only a showcase for her, it’s for the sport and the other WNBA players who are on this team. How dumb, how brain dead, how idiotic do the people running this thing have to be? It was one thing after another with her. The business part of my brain is like, these people, and maybe it’s guy, whoever it is, I don’t ever want to hear you complain about flying commercial or not getting salaries or this, that. You’re too dumb. You’re too dumb. You have a cash cow. This can bring the Olympic basketball, women’s basketball, be like the number one thing people watch with Caitlin Clark. As it is, I’d rather watch grass grow. I’d rather watch paint dry. I’d rather watch dirt just be moved around because Caitlin Clark is not on the team. If she’s there, it’s appointment TV. You people, whoever did this, honestly, hey, take your brain, put it in a museum, and study it for how dumb you are.

Here is his rant.

Rant incoming. – leaving Caitlin Clark off the women’s Olympic team is the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/RXg0XwFwtN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 8, 2024

Well, we now know who made the decision to keep Clark off of the Olympic team and it comes as no surprise who made the decision.

The selection committee for the women’s USA basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics included several notable figures in the women’s basketball world.

The five committee members include:

** Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina coach and former U.S. coach and player.

Staley is the South Carolina coach in the SEC. Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes beat undefeated South Carolina in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four. This prevented South Carolina from having a perfect season. Staley’s Gamecocks won this year’s matchup in the Championship game giving Staley a perfect season.

** Seimone Augustus, LSU assistant.

Augustus is currently assistant coach at LSU in the SEC. She was the first pick in the 2006 WNBA draft. She never had the offers to make the kind of money Caitlin Clark is making today.

** Delisha Milton-Jones, Old Dominion coach.

Milton-Jones is a black woman who played for Florida in the SEC. She played in the WNBA and is now coaching at Old Dominion.

** Jennifer Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun president.

Rizzotti is a former UConn player and longtime college coach. Clark and Iowa knocked UConn out of the NCAA Tourney this year in the Final Four.

** Bethany Donaphin, WNBA head of league operations.

Donaphin is Head of WNBA League Operations.

If these women had any courage they would have come out and held a presser to defend their choice.

But they are not only jealous and petty but weak. They know there is NO EXCUSE for barring Caitlin Clark from the team.

Clark broke all records on the court and off the court this year. These women are bitter and petty.

And Clark is the only player in the world who can continually fill stadiums.

Maybe they don’t like that she signs autographs for little girls at the end of each game?

These five women who barred Caitlin Clark from being on the 2024 Olympic team should be ashamed. They did a disservice to their country. How much did pettiness, jealousy, and racism play in their decision?