Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to Launch Legal Battle Against New York Over Unconstitutional Lawfare Against President Trump

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced his intention to launch a legal battle against the State of New York, accusing it of an unconstitutional attack on the democratic process through its legal actions against President Donald Trump.
In a bold declaration on X, Bailey wrote, “I will be filing suit against the State of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump. It’s time to restore the rule of law.”
“We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election,” he added.
— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 21, 2024
This announcement comes in response to a series of investigations and legal actions taken against Trump by key figures in New York’s legal system, which Trump has characterized as a “witch hunt.”
These include Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Judges Arthur Engoron and Juan Merchan.
J6er Treniss Evans, through his legal advocacy group Condemned USA, filed a Supreme Court petition earlier this month aimed squarely at halting the controversial New York case and sentencing against President Donald Trump.
Evans’ petition contends that allowing New York to proceed would create inconsistent interpretations of federal law across states, undermining national legal uniformity and fairness. The petition seeks an immediate stay of the trial proceedings in New York, requesting that the Supreme Court intervene to prevent further potential injustice.
Evans also requests a comprehensive review of the trial record, arguing that Trump may be entitled to a writ of habeas corpus — a fundamental safeguard against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.
The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) disclosed a meticulously detailed timeline during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, casting a glaring spotlight on a concerted effort between the Biden regime and key prosecutors to undermine former President Donald Trump.
Per the House Judiciary Committee’s webpage:
“On April 4, 2023, after campaigning on his experience in investigating President Trump and in response to intense pressure from left-wing activists, Bragg charged President Trump with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Falsifying business records is ordinarily a misdemeanor subject to a two-year statute of limitations, which would have expired long ago. While Bragg is systematically downgrading most felonies in Manhattan to misdemeanors, he used a novel and untested legal theory—previously declined by federal prosecutors—to upgrade the charges against President Trump to felonies. Bragg’s case against President Trump has beset by due process and procedural irregularities.”
During the hearing, Rep. Andy Biggs presented this timeline as evidence of an orchestrated collusion between the Biden regime and prosecutors to take down Trump.
Timeline of Collusion:
September 9, 2022: Biden made a divisive comment about ensuring Trump does not become president again, which many interpret as a call to action against Trump’s political future.
November 7, 2022: Trump teases a major announcement, hinting at his potential run in the 2024 election.
November 15, 2022: Trump officially announces his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.
November 18, 2022: Key events unfold that suggest a coordinated effort to target Trump:
- Matthew Colangelo, Joe Biden’s third-highest-ranking DOJ official, resigns and within days, joins Bragg's office, a move that raises numerous eyebrows regarding its propriety and timing.
- On the same day, Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints Jack Smith to oversee federal cases against Trump in a move that coincides suspiciously with other developments.
- Nathan Wade, linked to another prosecutor targeting Trump, spends extensive time at the White House, further implicating direct connections.
December 2, 2022: Matthew Colangelo decided to join the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, starting his new position on December 5.
