Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to Launch Legal Battle Against New York Over Unconstitutional Lawfare Against President Trump

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced his intention to launch a legal battle against the State of New York, accusing it of an unconstitutional attack on the democratic process through its legal actions against President Donald Trump.

In a bold declaration on X, Bailey wrote, “I will be filing suit against the State of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump. It’s time to restore the rule of law.”

“We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election,” he added.

We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election. Stay tuned. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 21, 2024

This announcement comes in response to a series of investigations and legal actions taken against Trump by key figures in New York’s legal system, which Trump has characterized as a “witch hunt.”

These include Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Judges Arthur Engoron and Juan Merchan.

J6er Treniss Evans, through his legal advocacy group Condemned USA, filed a Supreme Court petition earlier this month aimed squarely at halting the controversial New York case and sentencing against President Donald Trump.

Evans’ petition contends that allowing New York to proceed would create inconsistent interpretations of federal law across states, undermining national legal uniformity and fairness. The petition seeks an immediate stay of the trial proceedings in New York, requesting that the Supreme Court intervene to prevent further potential injustice.

Evans also requests a comprehensive review of the trial record, arguing that Trump may be entitled to a writ of habeas corpus — a fundamental safeguard against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) disclosed a meticulously detailed timeline during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, casting a glaring spotlight on a concerted effort between the Biden regime and key prosecutors to undermine former President Donald Trump.

Per the House Judiciary Committee’s webpage: