Condemned USA Files Supreme Court Petition to Stop New York’s Lawfare Against Trump: ‘We The People Are Being Disenfranchised as Voters’

J6er Treniss Evans, through his legal advocacy group Condemned USA, filed a Supreme Court petition on Friday aimed squarely at halting the controversial New York case against former President Donald Trump.

Evans’ petition contends that allowing New York to proceed would create inconsistent interpretations of federal law across states, undermining national legal uniformity and fairness. The petition seeks an immediate stay of the trial proceedings in New York, requesting that the Supreme Court intervene to prevent further potential injustice.

Evans also requests a comprehensive review of the trial record, arguing that Trump may be entitled to a writ of habeas corpus — a fundamental safeguard against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

The petition invokes the Supreme Court’s ruling in Norma Jean Anderson v. Trump, which held that state courts lack subject matter jurisdiction to enforce a non-uniform version of federal law. According to Evans, the New York trial misinterprets and inconsistently applies federal campaign finance law, violating the principle of judicial estoppel established in Anderson v. Trump.

Evans alleges violations of the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection and due process clauses, suggesting potential bias and selective prosecution by the New York District Attorney.

The State of New York’s attempt to prosecute Trump using federal campaign finance law is preempted by federal jurisdiction, according to Evans. He argues that since both the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to pursue the matter, it falls outside the state’s jurisdiction.

Evans claims that New York is prosecuting misdemeanor crimes beyond the statute of limitations, further alleging inconsistent application of federal campaign finance law.

The petition suggests that actions by Judge Merchan contribute to the perception of bias, undermining public confidence in the judicial process. This perceived impropriety could have long-lasting effects on public trust in our judicial system.

Finally, Evans argues that New York’s actions impact voters nationwide, warranting the Supreme Court’s intervention. This, Evans argues, undermines the democratic process and infringes upon voters’ constitutional rights.

In an X post, Evans wrote, “Supreme Court Petition FILED TODAY to stop the NEW YORK TRUMP CASE! WE THE PEOPLE ARE BEING DISENFRANCHISED AS VOTERS. Show your support for Condemned USA as we move to seek justice at the United States Supreme Court.”

Read the petition below: