Smoking Gun: Rep. Andy Biggs Releases Timeline Proving Biden’s Direct Collusion with Prosecutors to Take Down Trump (VIDEO)

In an explosive revelation, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) disclosed a meticulously detailed timeline during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, casting a glaring spotlight on a concerted effort between the Biden regime and key prosecutors to undermine former President Donald Trump.

The committee convened on Thursday to dissect the political motivations behind Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s legal actions against Trump.

Per the House Judiciary Committee’s webpage

“On April 4, 2023, after campaigning on his experience in investigating President Trump and in response to intense pressure from left-wing activists, Bragg charged President Trump with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Falsifying business records is ordinarily a misdemeanor subject to a two-year statute of limitations, which would have expired long ago. While Bragg is systematically downgrading most felonies in Manhattan to misdemeanors, he used a novel and untested legal theory—previously declined by federal prosecutors—to upgrade the charges against President Trump to felonies. Bragg’s case against President Trump has beset by due process and procedural irregularities.” During the hearing, Rep. Andy Biggs presented this timeline as evidence of an orchestrated collusion between the Biden regime and prosecutors to take down Trump. Biggs suggests that the sequence of events—Biden’s controversial remarks, Trump’s presidential bid announcement, Colangelo’s resignation and subsequent move to Bragg’s office, Smith’s appointment, and Wade’s meetings with White House lawyers—indicate a coordinated effort to prevent Trump from becoming President again. Timeline of Collusion:

September 9, 2022: President Biden made a divisive comment about ensuring Trump does not become president again, which many interpret as a call to action against Trump’s political future. November 7, 2022: Trump teases a major announcement, hinting at his potential run in the 2024 election. November 15, 2022: Trump officially announces his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race. November 18, 2022: Key events unfold that suggest a coordinated effort to target Trump: Matthew Colangelo, Joe Biden’s third-highest-ranking DOJ official, resigns and within days, joins Bragg’s office, a move that raises numerous eyebrows regarding its propriety and timing.

On the same day, Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints Jack Smith to oversee federal cases against Trump in a move that coincides suspiciously with other developments.

Nathan Wade, linked to another prosecutor targeting Trump, spends extensive time at the White House, further implicating direct connections. December 2, 2022: Matthew Colangelo decided to join the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, starting his new position on December 5.

