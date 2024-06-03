Maxine Waters Calls Trump Supporters “Domestic Terrorists” (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) called Trump supporters “domestic terrorists” during an appearance on MSNBC as she discussed the guilty verdict against Trump.

Waters also said Trump is pushing America toward a civil war.

“Let me just say this, I am worried that he is so divisive and that he is talking about retribution and about revenge and I think that is dangerous. He has even mentioned civil war saying there will be bloodshed,” Waters said.

“I will spend some time with the criminal justice system, with the justice system asking them, tell us what’s going on with the domestic terrorists? Are they Preparing a civil war against us? Should we be concerned? What is he doing with this divisive language? It is dangerous,” Maxine Waters said.

WATCH:

Maxine Waters recently said Trump supporters are “training up in the hills somewhere” and they’re going to target “certain groups” if Trump does not win the election or has another election stolen.

A reporter with Laura Loomer confronted Mad Maxine about her racist claims that Trump supporters are “training in the hills” to attack “certain groups” if President Trump has another election stolen.

Of course, Mad Maxine lied and said the Trump supporter called her personally because he was mad that she found out about it. What a crock!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.