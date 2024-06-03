Maxine Waters Calls Trump Supporters “Domestic Terrorists” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) called Trump supporters “domestic terrorists” during an appearance on MSNBC as she discussed the guilty verdict against Trump.

Waters also said Trump is pushing America toward a civil war.

“Let me just say this, I am worried that he is so divisive and that he is talking about retribution and about revenge and I think that is dangerous. He has even mentioned civil war saying there will be bloodshed,” Waters said.

“I will spend some time with the criminal justice system, with the justice system asking them, tell us what’s going on with the domestic terrorists? Are they Preparing a civil war against us? Should we be concerned? What is he doing with this divisive language? It is dangerous,” Maxine Waters said.

WATCH:

Low IQ Maxine Waters calls supporters of President Trump "domestic terrorists" and wonders if they're "preparing a civil war against us" pic.twitter.com/iOvXuJXSwy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2024

Maxine Waters recently said Trump supporters are “training up in the hills somewhere” and they’re going to target “certain groups” if Trump does not win the election or has another election stolen.

A reporter with Laura Loomer confronted Mad Maxine about her racist claims that Trump supporters are “training in the hills” to attack “certain groups” if President Trump has another election stolen.

Of course, Mad Maxine lied and said the Trump supporter called her personally because he was mad that she found out about it. What a crock!