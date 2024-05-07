MAD MAXINE GETS LOOMERED! Maxine Waters LIES and Says “I Got a Phone Call” from a Trump Supporter Hiding in the Hills Training for an Attack (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) appeared on MSNBC on Monday and floated an unhinged conspiracy theory that Trump supporters are “training up in the hills somewhere” and they’re going to target “certain groups” if Trump does not win the election or has another election stolen.

Obviously, this was a racist attack on Trump supporters.

On Tuesday morning a reporter with Laura Loomer confronted Mad Maxine about her racist claims that Trump supporters are "training in the hills" to attack "certain groups" if President Trump has another election stolen.

Of course, Mad Maxine lied and said the Trump supporter called her personally because he was mad that she found out about it. What a crock!

Reporter: Good morning, Congresswoman... How are you? Pretty good. What evidence do you have that Trump supporters are hanging out in the hills getting ready to attack democracy? What you said on MSNBC. Mad Maxine: What did you say? Reporter: You said on MSNBC the other day that Trump supporters were hanging out in the hills getting ready to attack on democracy... What evidence of that do you have? Mad Maxine: Well, someone called me who said he was a part of it and was mad at me because I found out about it. Reporter: But can you present some evidence? Mad Maxine: He threatened to kill me and we recorded it. (shuts door) Reporter: Someone from MAGA country saying we're up in the hills is offensive.

Via Laura Loomer.